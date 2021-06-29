Jobless claims in Arizona have exploded in the wake of the growing shutdown.
Last week the state received 89,000 new claims, up from 30,000 claims the week before and 3,000 claims at the end of February.
The White Mountains will likely follow the trend, although the statewide data released this week did not include county-by-county numbers. Apache and Navajo counties already suffered two or three times the state unemployment rate before the shutdowns hit.
The tide of new claims went up 70% and then tripled again in the space of two weeks, overwhelming the Department of Economic Security — at one point crashing the website with the rush of visits.
The tidal wave of claims may slow processing, but the federal bailout package will result in far more generous benefits once people get their claim filed.
Arizona has one of the least generous unemployment benefits in the nation, with a maximum weekly benefit of $240 — above only Mississippi’s $235. The unemployment check is supposed to cover half of a worker’s salary, up to the cap.
However, the federal stimulus package provides an extra $600 per week for four months for anyone who lost their job as a result of the economic effects of COVID-19.
People already on unemployment who exhaust their benefits due to the normal, 13-week limit can receive the $600 weekly payment for another four months.
The stimulus package also waived the normal one-week waiting period for benefits to start. It’s unclear whether that benefit will be retroactive if the rush of new cases slows processing.
Nationally, new unemployment claims totaled some 3.3 million, the biggest one week surge in history.
The state has a $1.1 billion fund to pay unemployment claims, provided by the unemployment tax employers pay on the first $7,000 of a worker’s salary.
Total benefits paid last week were $3.24 million, compared with $3.04 million the week before. Presumably, those payments will soar as the new claims get entered into the system.
State lawmakers had already expanded eligibility for unemployment to workers impacted by COVID-19. The benefit covers people laid off as well as those furloughed without pay. It also covers people who stopped working to care for family members. The new, temporary rules also don’t require people to look actively for work during the health-related shutdown.
The county-by-county numbers lag behind the weekly claim numbers, so the full impact on Navajo and Apache counties won’t emerge for another few weeks. Both counties have relatively high numbers of COVID-19 cases, compared to other rural counties throughout the state.
The shutdowns have come on top of hundreds of layoffs in Apache and Navajo counties forced by the shutdown of the Navajo Generation Station and the Peabody Coal Mine, major employers in the region. Both counties suffered jobless rates far above the state and national average prior to the pandemic.
For instance, in January the US unemployment rate was 3.8 percent compared to an Arizona unemployment rate of 4.5 percent. For the same month, the rate stood at 8.1 percent in Navajo County and 11 percent in Apache County.
Nationally, economists have predicted the unemployment rate could quickly triple and may reach 20 or 30 percent at least briefly before the infection rates decline as a result of the success of the social distancing policies.
One national survey predicts the virus-related shutdowns will hit Arizona’s tourist, service-oriented, sales-tax dependent economy especially hard.
The website Wallet Hub ranked Arizona 36th among the states when it came to the potential economic impact of the virus.
The ranking considered things like the percentage of jobs provided by small business, the share of workers with paid sick leave, the rise in unemployment claims, the reliance of vulnerable industries like tourism and entertainment and other factors, the percentage of workers able to work from home, internet infrastructure, financial condition of the state government and other measures.
(To see the survey go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/state-economies-most-exposed-to-coronavirus/72631/)
Arizona ranked #9 when it came to its reliance on vulnerable industries, like recreation, tourism, restaurants and entertainment.
