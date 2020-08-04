UPDATE @ 10:10 p.m.
ARIZONA, NAVAJO COUNTY- This is an update of the early and unofficial election results for some of the more contested races in Arizona and Northeastern Arizona.
Rogers vs. Allen
Wendy Rogers is leading Sylvia Allen by 60.5% to 39% of the votes in the State Senate Republican race for District 6. Total votes for Rogers are 12,958 versus Allen with 8,471. 68% of the precincts had reported at approximately 10 p.m.
Navajo Co Board of Supervisors, Dist. 4
In the republican Board of Supervisors races for District 4, Daryl Seymore still leads by 51.91% with 1,357 votes. He is followed by Greg Butler at 30.49% and 797 votes. Allison Hephner has 17.60% with 460 votes.
Hardy vs. Higgins
Melinda Hardy continues to lead for the Superior Court Division 2 Judge race at 65.96% and 4,230 votes versus incumbent Robert J. Higgins with 34.04% and 2,183 votes.
City of Show Low- Mayor & Council
It's still an extremely close race for the City of Show Low mayoral seat. At approximately 10 p.m., John Leech Jr. was still leading by a small margin against Gene Kelley.
Leech Jr. has 51.27% with 930 votes and Kelley has 48.73% with 884 votes.
Three Show Low City Council seats are up for grabs among six candidates. Incumbent Connie Kakavas still leads the pack of six candidate with 1,107 votes. Dawn V. Wilson follows with 802 votes.
Melody Bell (761 votes), Jack Latham (760 votes) and John Adams (757 votes) are vying for third place with single digit vote margins.
Ray Duran follows with 480 votes.
Town of Pinetop-Lakeside
In the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, Proposition 423 is a strong "yes" from voters. There are 532 "yes" votes versus 123 "no" votes in favor of a twenty-five year franchise to be granted to UNS Gas, Inc. This will allow use of the Town's public rights-of-way for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining its natural gas system and distributing natural gas within the Town.
As of 10:15 p.m., Apache County election results were not yet available via the website: www.co.apache.az.us/elections/elections-contact-information/.
