SHOW LOW — The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and the City of Show Low have a partnership which was on display on the evening of July 4th. Each year the City and the Fire District collaborate to bring the 4th of July festivities to the communities of the White Mountains. While this year was a little different, with no parade or freedom festival, the fireworks still shone brightly over the City.
“We work together on several things throughout the year, most of which go unnoticed by the public” said Timber Mesa Fire Chief Bryan Savage. “But on the 4th of July, the whole community gets to see what our partnership looks like when they enjoy the fireworks.”
City of Show Low Manager, Ed Muder, agreed as he said, “we have a cooperative relationship with the fire district. Our agencies work closely together to provide for safety and support in the community, and every year the 4th of July events are an example of our successful partnership.”
This year’s fireworks display may have looked a little brighter. The City of Show Low celebrated the 150th anniversary of its founding with a demonstration that was nearly twice as large as previous years.
“It was our honor and privilege to help the City celebrate 150 years” said Savage.
Muder extended a sincere thank you to the firefighters and staff at Timber Mesa for their planning and execution of the City’s largest ever fireworks show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.