Darren Cluff, Randy Chevalier

Division chief Darren Cluff (left) and Fire Chief Randy Chevalier are shown at Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District located at 3561 E. Deuce of Clubs in Show Low.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District have received the results from the district’s recent financial audits.

In a release, TMFMD announced that the district received an “unmodified”, or clean audit opinion. Beach Fleishman, the third-party firm that conducted the audit, gave the fire district its best possible rating.

