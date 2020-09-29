SHOW LOW — Captain Eric Anderson of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District has retired from the agency. His last shift at Timber Mesa was on September 23rd, 2020 at station 19 in White Mountain Lake. Anderson started his career in public safety as a Navajo County Sheriff’s deputy. After that he began his career in the fire service by joining the Linden Fire District where he ultimately became the Fire Chief prior to merging to become Timber Mesa. Since then he has served as a battalion chief and as a fire captain up until his retirement.
“Captain Anderson has had an extraordinary career of service to the communities of the White Mountains” said Fire Chief Bryan Savage. “He has served in law enforcement and held almost every rank in the fire department over his more than 20 years. He was an integral part of the team that originally formed [Timber Mesa] and had the courage and the vision to make change in order to improve fire and medical services to our communities.” Savage continued, “Since that time he has been a dedicated member of the Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District and has helped shape the culture, professionalism and the service delivery that has become the model for regionalized services in the White Mountains and around the State.”
In his retirement Anderson plans to continue his education and pursue his passions at the Motorcycle Mechanics Institute where he is already enrolled for a 56-week program. Chief Savage concluded with “We wish Eric and his wife well and pray for a long and healthy retirement with their children and grandchildren.”
