EMMITSBURG, MD — The United States Fire Administration’s (USFA) National Fire Academy (NFA) is pleased to announce that Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District Fire Captain, Taber Heisler, has successfully completed the Managing Officer (MO) program.
“The Managing Officer program is designed to provide company level fire/Emergency Medical Service (EMS) officers with a broad perspective of today’s fire/EMS management, leadership, and administration,” according to U.S. Fire Administrator G. Keith Bryant. “This program provides fire service officers with the expertise they need to develop professionally and to make significant contributions to both their departments and communities.”
The Managing Officer program’s goals are to promote and enhance the professional growth of fire service leadership while preparing future leaders through a combination of education and linking people and ideas. Participants in this program receive instruction on leadership, community risk reduction, firefighter and community safety, contemporary training issues, and analytical tools for decision making. Students also gain critical insight concerning national response planning and incident management.
This important two year program comprises four unique courses requiring the participant to develop and complete a Capstone project directly benefitting the fire officer’s department and community. This Capstone project permits the student an opportunity to demonstrate application of course theory and concepts to real-life situations. The final project is then evaluated through a formal peer review.
The NFA continues to offer programs and courses for fire service leaders, managers, and allied professions. Courses are delivered at the Emmitsburg, Maryland campus and throughout the Nation in coordination with state and local fire training officials, colleges, and universities.
For more information regarding the Managing Officer’s Program and many other USFA Programs, visit: https://www.usfa.fema.gov/. Or, contact Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District at 928-537-5100 or visit timbermesafire.org.
