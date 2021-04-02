SHOW LOW — At the March 22 regularly scheduled board meeting of the Timber Mesa Fire & Medical District, the elected officials of the fire district adopted the 2021-23 Strategic Plan.
The development of the Strategic Plan began in early 2021 when senior staff and labor leadership met with a group of external stakeholders to seek opinion and suggestion about the fire district from the community at large.
The external stakeholder group consisted of various political figures, business owners and residents throughout the fire district.
County Board of Supervisor Chairman Daryl Seymore and the Pinetop-Lakeside Mayor Stephanie Irwin were among the external stakeholder group.
The next step in the strategic planning process was a to meet with the internal stakeholders and the employees of the fire district.
Senior staff and labor leadership met with all the various groups of the organization from the firefighters on shift to the fleet service mechanics and administrative staff.
Chief Bryan Savage said, “the purpose of these meetings is to find out from an employees’ perspective what we do well and what are the things that we as an organization need to work on.”
The feedback from both groups is sorted and grouped in categories that ultimately become goals and objectives for the Strategic Plan.
“Gathering feedback and input from both groups is critical to the success of the planning process. This document becomes the road map for organization. I am very thankful for the input and feedback we received from all involved,” Savage said.
The final step in the process is a draft version of the Strategic Plan is presented to the fire board for input and ultimately approval.
A copy of the Strategic Plan will be provided to each of the external stakeholders, the fire district board members and every employee.
In addition, the Strategic Plan can be found on the fire district’s website, timbermesafire.org.
