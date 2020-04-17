SHOW LOW — As cases of the coronavirus continue to increase in Navajo County, some agencies have been impacted more than others. Our local firefighters have had to work extraordinarily hard to keep up with new guidance from local, state and federal agencies, prepare themselves for the pandemic by seeking personal protective equipment (PPE) from any and all sources, and work to protect themselves and their families, all while continuing to serve our communities.
The Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District has reported that as many as 22 of their personnel have been exposed to COVID-19, six of whom were quarantined originally, and four of whom remain quarantined until their symptoms subside for at least 72 hours. Chief Bryan Savage stated that he is frustrated that all six have not been tested. In fact, only one of the affected firefighters was tested by Navajo County Health. Another is awaiting test results through another source in Phoenix. The other four are not being tested at all.
“We are working closely with Navajo County Health to monitor the affected employees, protect our other employees and to protect the public,” Savage said. Firefighters, along with other first responders and healthcare workers have been identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) as a priority for testing. However, due to a lack of testing materials, they are not being tested even when they have been exposed.
The firefighter who was tested by Navajo County Health was tested as a result of aggressive contact tracing (a process of identifying people who came in contact with a confirmed COVID patient) and due to the level of exposure since this firefighter lived in the same home as a confirmed COVID patient. “We anticipated that our exposure would come from patient contact, but that’s not what happened,” said Savage. “Our firefighter was exposed at home and brought it to work with him.”
“I want the public to feel secure in our firefighters, their health, and their ability to respond,” Savage said. “We have closed our facilities to the public to limit exposure. We are evaluating each members’ health prior to each work cycle. Those personnel who have been exposed are thoroughly evaluated by Navajo County Health prior to being allowed to work again. Our firefighters are all wearing the appropriate PPE during any public contact and during any patient contact; we are doing all of this to protect our firefighters and the public.”
While the new cases on the Navajo Reservation have begun to slow, the “off-reservation” cases are just beginning to rise. Chief Savage stated, “We still anticipate a steady increase of COVID patients in the communities of southern Navajo County.”
With that in mind, residents and visitors are encouraged to continue to follow CDC guidance on social distancing, personal hygiene, and wearing a mask if they have to leave the house.
