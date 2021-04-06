FLAGSTAFF — Typically, when Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District receives a resource order for an off-district assignment it is for a wildland fire assignment.
This was not the case when TMFMD firefighter/ paramedic Dustin Barth was assigned to a FEMA vaccine campaign at the Fort Tuthill County Park vaccination site in the Flagstaff area.
Barth assisted with vaccine administration and administered about 40 shots per day and “that the people and the staff he is working with are great and easy to get along with.”
While performing these duties Barth had the opportunity to meet with Coconino County Manager Jimmy Jayne and US Rep. Tom O’Halleran, who came out to say thank you to those working on the vaccination site.
Jayne stated he is “thankful for Timber Mesa’s willingness to always serve the people and the community.”
Jayne thanked Chief Bryan Savage for sharing Barth and stated “he (Barth) has helped make a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.