SHOW LOW — Radio communication is a vital piece of fire and EMS operations. Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District has a robust communication system that includes four radio communication repeaters. Two repeaters are located on top of Porter Mountain, one in the Linden area and one in the White Mountain Lake area. These repeaters aid in radio communication across the fire district and beyond when providing mutual or automatic aid to neighboring jurisdictions.
The primary radio coverage area includes Pinetop, Lakeside, Show Low, Linden and the White Mountain Lake community. The district’s emergency resources are dispatched over the air through this communication infrastructure for all 911 emergency calls for service. The repeaters not only provide for dispatching of emergency calls, but also provide essential links for communication with other fire units and the Show Low Multi-Agency Dispatch Center.
With coordination performed primarily by Support Service Division of Timber Mesa Fire, the district has purchased and upgraded the equipment located on top of Porter Mountain. Working through partnerships with Navopache Electric Cooperative, USDA Forest Service, Porter Mountain Users Group, the Federal Communication Commission and White Mountain Communications the fire district was able to reposition two new repeaters thereby improving radio communication to the surrounding area.
Included in the project was the purchase of two repeaters, two new antennas, new coaxial cables, a new duplexer, license coordination, programming and installation. The overall project cost was $25,841. The project replaced antiquated equipment that was at or near end of service life and did not meet today’s emergency service communication standards. The new equipment has the capability to meet Federal P25 standards and is compatible with existing mobile and portable radios.
