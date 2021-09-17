Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District received a grant for wildfire prevention in the Porter Mountain Estates community. The grant from the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management is designed to treat 80 acres of private land to reduce the number of trees and underbrush to reduce the risk of wildfire.
This grant is specifically designed to utilize resources from Navajo County and Timber Mesa to identify the areas for treatment and to coordinate the bid process for private contractors. It is the private contractors themselves who will bid on, and ultimately perform the work.
Navajo County representatives have reached out to area landowners to solicit interest in the project. A plan, and a budget, have been developed in cooperation with the district. The next step is for the district to solicit bids from private contractors. Once the bids are received, the contractor will perform the work and bill the landowner, the landowner will then pay the bill and be reimbursed through the district for up to 90% of the cost. The district will be reimbursed through grant funds for any money distributed through this process.
