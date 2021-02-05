SHOW LOW — At approximately 6:25 a.m., Monday, Feb. 1, the Show Low Unified School District Office located at 500 West Old Linden Road caught fire.
At one time the building housed the school’s Seminary which is now located off of Cougar Lane on the west side of Show Low High School.
Monday morning, a citizen passing by the district office called 911 to report a possible fire in the administration building.
“The citizen reported smoke and an orange glow from inside the building, visible from the door facing Old Linden,” according to the press release issued by Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD), Tuesday, Feb. 2.
TMFMD units and Show Low Police responded immediately, finding what they describe as “a working structure fire, with smoke and flames visible coming from the roof.”
The fire was found in the attic of the structure, as well as inside the building’s conference room.
“Fire crews began firefighting efforts and were able to stop further spread of the fire to the rest of the building,” stated the release. “The fire caused extensive damage to the structural components of the roof and attic which led to the eventual collapse of a portion of the roof into the conference room.”
No one was injured in the blaze and no other school buildings or facilities were affected. In-person classes continued on time Monday, although traffic was routed through Cougar Lane, west of the campus.
TMFMD investigators along with local partners responded to the scene and began an investigation said TMFMD Assistant Chief of Administration, Randy Chevalier.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation, however, it is believed to have been caused by an undetermined electrical event within the area of the attic space,” states the release.
District gives thanks
The Show Low Unified School District, provided a statement to the Independent, giving a ”heartfelt thank you to all the men and women of Timber Mesa and Show Low PD for their quick response to the fire at the district office.”
“Their swift actions ensured the safety of our students and families as they came to school as well as saved the integrity of many of the files and historical documents of the district,” stated SLUSD Superintendent Shad Housley.
“While it will take time to sift through the ashes we are grateful for only minor disruptions to district operations. District services have temporarily been moved to Whipple Ranch Elementary,” stated Housley. “Many of the services we offer to staff and the community will not be available over the next two weeks while we try to gain access to documents critical to providing those services.”
Housley and the district administration noted that, while the fire has presented difficulties in maintaining regular services, there will be no disruption to payroll and other essential employee functions.
Updates will be provided via the the district’s website: https://www.showlow.education/ and their Facebook page at ShowLowSD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.