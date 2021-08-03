SHOW LOW — Local residents voiced their views regarding voting districts last Saturday morning in the Show Low City Council Chambers at the invitation of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission public hearing.
Many passionate locals took to the podium to paint an auditory picture of the predicaments they had recently faced where they felt their elected officials were too far away and seemed unable to respond to their needs as constituents. Former state senator Sylvia Allen provided a map to the commission following her comments.
Molly Ottman, who also spoke at the hearing said, “When our area was flooded in Linden, we were on our own. We deserve representation.”
Information was presented by the commission both in person and virtually about the redrawing of Arizona’s congressional and legislative districts. Public comment received during this and other meetings on the tour will be used by the IRC to help inform the drawing of new district boundaries. Commission Chair Erika Neuberg urged that all Arizonans either attend one of these important hearings or submit comments electronically to ensure that their voices are heard.
Over the next few months the Commission will be making decisions about Arizonans’ future voting districts. Voting districts determine what district a resident will vote in for representation in the US Congress and the Arizona State Legislature. Redistricting is necessary as it takes into account any population changes from the last ten years and aims to create districts of equal population.
One of the goals of the IRC public hearings is to solicit public input about communities of interest. There are forms available at the public hearings, as well as on the IRC website which can be used to define an area that you feel should be considered a “community of interest.” A community of interest is defined as a geographic area comprised of people who have common social or economic interests, shared characteristics or experiences, similar issues or impacts of government policies, or otherwise identify as a geographic area with a shared benefit from being kept undivided in a single district. Citizens also need to keep in mind minimum population requirements as defined by both the US and the Arizona Constitutions as they make their recommendations.
History of the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission
From 1912 to 2000, Arizona’s Legislature controlled redistricting. Arizona voters passed Proposition 106 in the 2000 General Election, amending the Arizona Constitution to create a five-member commission to redraw congressional and legislative district boundaries based upon 2020 census data. The IRC is made up of two Democrats, two Republicans and an independent Chair elected by the other commissioners. The chair must not be a member of either party already represented on the Commission. Of the original four members, no more than two may live in the same county.
Proposition 106 replaced the old process in which the State Legislature established the districts.
Independent Commission current members
• Erika Neuberg, Chair, Independent, Maricopa
• Derrick Watchman, Vice Chair, Democrat, Apache
• Shereen Lerner, Democrat, Maricopa
• David Mehl, Republican, Pima
• Douglas York, Republican, Maricopa
Projected Timeline
July through August
• Initial listening tour
August
• Census data released and processed
September
• Grid Map” drawn and adopted
September through October
• Develop possible draft maps and adopt official draft map
October to November
• Minimum 30-day public comment period on draft map
December
• Project end — revise draft map and adopt final plan
Persons with a disability may request reasonable accommodation, such as a sign language interpreter, by contacting Valerie Neumann at ircadmin@azdoa.gov. Requests should be made as early as possible to allow time to arrange the accommodation.
For more information about the Independent Redistricting Commission or to submit electronic comments, please visit irc.az.gov.
