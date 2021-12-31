“Tip-a-cop” is an official law enforcement torch run campaign fundraising event in which law enforcement officers and department personnel volunteer their time as “celebrity waiters” to collect tips at a restaurant. This event originally started in support of Special Olympics, which was founded in 1968. This is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and unified sports partners in 172 countries. The event has now spread to help local charities in need.
On Dec. 23, the Snowflake Taylor police department held their second annual Tip-A-Cop event at ‘The Perkatory’ in Snowflake. The coffee, sweets and roastery shop also invited Santa Claus to entertain the kids, which filled the room with Christmas spirit. The charity of choice this year was the White Mountain S.A.F.E. House, in Pinetop. The Perkatory crew stated on their Facebook page that “the S.A.F.E. house is a wonderful charity to donate to, adding that this is a great event and it’s a huge win for a much needed and critical support facility for the White Mountain community.” Perkatory’s Becca Martin said, “before COVID-19 hit they used to have an auction that they would do at the casino, but when COVID-19 hit they had to stop. So I think that’s kind of how co-worker Sam Matyas and I decided to donate to them because they weren’t able to do the outreach that they had been doing.”
Snowflake Taylor Police Chief Robert Martin said “about seven or eight officers showed up throughout the day, as they cleared their calls. They came in and talked with the community and handed out drinks. We had a couple of officers, that were off duty, come in and help to volunteer their time. I ended up being there all day. It’s not such a bad place when your wife works there. It was a fun time to hang out with her all day at work and she showed me how to work the cash out machine and then a cash register. I was taking orders for people and got to talk with a lot of people that I had not seen in a while.”
The generosity of the community came through with some people dropping by just to donate, without buying anything. “I think we received about $175 from the day before, just from people wanting to leave money because they were going to be out of town,” said Becca Martin. The first Snowflake Tip-A-Cop event was at The Perkatory in 2020. Chief Martin said “last year with the community’s help, we were able to donate $2,400 to the White Mountain S.A.F.E. House.” This year a total of $3,780 is the amount the S.A.F.E. House will receive.
Becca Martin said “ I am delightfully exhausted!!! I hope you’re not tired of hearing this but we live in the best little community!! So many people came in and donated money to the tip jars and helped us spread the Christmas spirit, thank you is simply not enough!! We appreciate you all so much! We had so much help to make this day amazing! We are so thankful for all of those who selflessly gave of their time, money and hearts today.”
So how did the officers do as servers you ask? Martin reported that not a drop of coffee was spilled on any of the patrons.
The White Mountain S.A.F.E. House is a place where victims in domestic violence situations can find shelter for up to 90 days and where families can heal and begin a new healthy chapter of their lives.
Their Facebook page states that they “work tirelessly to increase awareness of domestic violence in our community and provide the path to abuse-free lives for survivors and their families. S.A.F.E. stands for ‘safety against fearful environments.’
For additional information visit https://www.facebook.com/whitemountainsafehouse. Anyone can call the S.A.F.E. House at 928-367-6017 to arrange an appointment. This number is available 24 hours a day for emergency situations. There is no charge for any of their services. The 24 hour crisis line is 800-224-1315.
Great event for a very worthy cause!
