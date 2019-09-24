Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District anniversary

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical Chief Bryan Savage reviews the accomplishments of the fire district over the last five years. Community leaders from Navajo County, the City of Show Low, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside and others attended the ceremony held Thursday, Sept. 19.

 Photos by Laura Singleton/The Independent

SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District celebrated their five-year anniversary at The House restaurant in Show Low.

The event was open to the public and well attended. Several town government and city officials were on stage and in the audience.

Chief Bryan Savage reviewed the accomplishments of the district since forming. He spoke about the district’s vision and continued strategy.

Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District anniversary - ladder truck with US flag

A Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District ladder truck hoists the American flag above Huning Street in Show Low during their five year anniversary celebration at The House restaurant.

Laura Singleton is a reporter for the White Mountain Independent

