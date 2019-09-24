SHOW LOW — Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District celebrated their five-year anniversary at The House restaurant in Show Low.
The event was open to the public and well attended. Several town government and city officials were on stage and in the audience.
Chief Bryan Savage reviewed the accomplishments of the district since forming. He spoke about the district’s vision and continued strategy.
