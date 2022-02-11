PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Feb. 14 will be the 64th wedding anniversary for William “Tom” and Julia Corey. Though many chose Valentine’s Day on purpose for their wedding, that was not the case in 1958 for 20-year-old Tom and 15-year-old Julia, but it is a day that fits them perfectly.
Tom is a native Arizonan who grew up in Flagstaff at the family homestead known then as Corey’s Corner. In those days it sat at the base of the San Francisco Peaks but today it is the lower parking lot for Snowbowl. As a young man he worked at the Grand Canyon, but with his sights set on joining the US Air Force at 17, Tom quit school, got his GED, and after a tour in Japan and Korea, wound up stationed in El Paso, Texas.
Julia grew up on a cotton farm in Anton, Texas, a very small town, where she was the baby of six children.
It was actually a funeral that brought the two together. A buddy of Tom’s in the service was seeing a girl in Anton. She happened to be Julia’s cousin. Tom went with his friend to Anton because a relative of his buddy’s girlfriend had died — it was Julia’s relative, too. On that particular trip, Julia who was grieving, did not see Tom, but he saw her.
“We dated twice, I proposed twice and she accepted,” said Tom.
And, even though on their first date he lit a firecracker in the car, which he meant to throw out, but it didn’t make it and burnt a hole in Julia’s leg, she accepted a second date and his proposal.
They set a date for a December wedding.
While they were apart awaiting their wedding, they wrote letters to each other every single day. They have every one of those letters. Though their children have asked permission to read them, they have been told that will only happen after they are gone.
Prior to the December wedding, Tom and his Air Force buddies went to Juárez, Mexico to celebrate his upcoming nuptials. That celebration landed them in the Juárez jail.
Their captain came for them and restricted them to base for 90 days. The wedding had to be postponed until February when Tom would get a 10-day leave.
When Tom finally got to Anton, Julia told him, “You only have 10 days, so let’s get married tomorrow,” which just happened to be Valentine’s Day.
Tom called his parents in Flagstaff and told them “they better drive quick; we’re getting married tomorrow.”
“We got married at her house,” said Tom. “We were so poor — no car. I had to borrow money from her mom for the marriage license.”
Tom said they also borrowed his mom’s car so they could go see the Grand Canyon. It was 4 below zero when they got there. They saw the Grand Canyon and got an ice cream cone. That was their honeymoon.
They somewhat duplicated the honeymoon on their 50th Anniversary. On that trip, they took the train. As they walked down the aisle to their seats, they saw two seats filled with balloons. They said somebody special must be sitting there. Of course, it was them.
While others on the train were playing cards or sleeping, Tom and Julia were looking out the window, seeing elk and remembering their honeymoon in 1958. That trip they actually got to sleep in a hotel. Ironically, the temperature was once again 4 below zero and, of course, they ate an ice cream cone.
Tom and Julia made Flagstaff their home which, in those days, had a population of around 5,000. He went to work for Coconino County and worked in construction on the roads and Julia stayed at home and raised five children — all about two years apart — the last, twins, a boy and a girl.
Tom said he was old school and wanted her to stay home. Julia, though she was only 15 when they married, already knew about taking care of kids because she babysat her nieces and nephews. She also had a sister who had gotten married at 15.
What is the secret to their 64 years of marriage?
Tom said, “The main reason I think is we love each other. Don’t cheat, don’t lie and every morning and every night I kiss my wife and tell her I love her.”
“We kiss other times, too,” said Julia.
“We also had old parents who stayed together and worked together,” said Tom. “And, we cut firewood together and stay active.”
Tom has a real quick wit and a real sense of humor. He, like the “Reader’s Digest,” says that laughter is the best medicine.
“Sometimes she gets up kind of grumpy but I will not let her have a bad day. I get her laughing,” said Tom.
“Yes, you won’t even let me have a bad day,” said Julia.
When one of their children was born, it was a preemie and had to be in an incubator. He said she was there for three days. With an income in 1964 and ‘65 of only “two something an hour,” and insurance that didn’t pay much on the hospital bill, Tom said he went in to check her out of the hospital. The cashier demanded payment in full but he didn’t have it and tried to work out a payment plan. The cashier was not agreeable to that, so finally he started walking away and told her to keep the baby. Needless to say, she went running after him and they did work out a payment plan, one which he paid off in a year.
Though Tom has some health challenges, he plans to be around a long time. Even his doctor, who is eight months older than he, agrees. Tom had a checkup recently and the doctor was impressed that he had lowered his A1C and asked how he did it.
“I quit eating candy and started eating ice cream,” said Tom.
Tom will be 84 on Feb. 12 and Julia will be 80 on May 17. Their new goal is to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary.
