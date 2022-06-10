HOLBROOK — Brandon Toney, now 23, shot and killed his mother at a residence in Sun Valley on Oct. 22, 2020, and shot a male family member who survived the shooting after extensive medical treatment.
On March 21, Toney signed a plea agreement declaring himself guilty but insane. He faced either a life sentence, which is actually 25 years, or a “natural life sentence,” meaning just that.
The guilty-except-insane plea is relatively new on the legal landscape. It arose out of the insanity defense that has been enshrined in American jurisprudence as what is called the M’Naghten test since 1843; it was the first legal test for criminal insanity.
The test originated in England during the case against Daniel M’Naghten. M’Naghten shot and killed the secretary to Prime Minister Edward Drummond, believing he was the PM. During his arrest, M’Naghten claimed he needed to murder the PM because the Tories were conspiring against him and wished to murder him, according to the Cornell School of Law in an article from its Legal Information Institute.
As the doctrine developed, a person was legally insane if he was so deranged that he did not know what he was doing. Most states in the U.S. still have laws on the books that dictate that a person is legally insane if he is so deranged that he lacks substantial capacity to appreciate the criminality of his conduct, according to legal sources.
It might be noted that it is not the same as the question of a person’s competency to stand trial; that is, the defendant’s understanding of the court process and his ability to assist his attorney in the defense. Competency applies to the here and now; the insanity defense focuses on the accused’s condition at the time of the crime.
In Toney’s case very few court records give insight into the details of the murder, but it was reported that Toney was convinced that a family member was actually a shape shifter, a malevolent creature of sorts that is a folk belief among some Navajo peoples. It can be inferred from the guilty-except-insane plea that Toney was indeed insane at the time of the murder, and furthermore was competent to enter into the plea agreement.
The change in Arizona law
The state of Arizona changed its law about what happens to an insane defendant. The change came after public outrage at the 1981 acquittal of restaurateur Steven Steinberg, of the then-hip eatery B.B. Singers along Central Avenue in Phoenix. Steinberg killed his wife, Elana, by stabbing her 26 times. Steinberg’s defense was that he was sleepwalking when he stabbed her and he therefore did not understand the nature of his actions. Under the old law, Steinberg was found not guilty and walked out of court a free man.
Nowadays, a person who pleads guilty-except-insane, or is found to be so by a jury is committed to a “secure mental health facility” until they are no longer insane at which time they are either released back into the community or moved to regular prison to serve the remainder of the sentence. Until recently, the government agency in charge of making those decisions was formed in 1993 and called the Psychiatric Security Review Board.
Insane double murderer released, killed again
But another horror awaited when the PSRD went ahead and released one Christopher Lambeth, a double murderer, from the Arizona State Hospital to a care home in Gilbert. In April, 2021, Lambeth proceeded to murder one of the residents there and the Legislature went in to action. According to an article by NBC affiliate Channel 12 in Phoenix, a 2018 audit of the PSRB found that it was making release decisions based on medical reports with ”insufficient detail” and “inconsistent data.”
So, on June 29, 2021, Gov. Doug Ducey signed SB 1839 that amended several existing laws to address the problem with the PSRB. First, the board will be dissolved in 2023, according to Channel 12 and the decision about whether to release a guilty-but-insane defendant, or to send him to prison for the remainder of the sentence, will be made not by a board, but by a Superior Court judge after a hearing.
In fact, the April 26 sentencing document from Presiding Judge Dale P. Nielson of the Navajo County Superior Court specifically says that the court will retain jurisdiction over the case “for all matters not specifically designated to the (PSRB).” According to a publication by the Shouse Arizona Law Group, updated on April 23, if the defendant no longer needs mental health treatment but is still dangerous or is likely to commit another crime, he will be transferred the to prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections for the remainder of his sentence.
Nielson also wrote that had Toney not been found to be guilty except insane, he would have gotten a natural life sentence, but Nielson would impose a life sentence (of 25 years) for the murder and 10½ years for shooting the family member, to run concurrently (at the same time) in the Arizona State Hospital. Toney will have a hearing at least every two years to evaluate his condition.
