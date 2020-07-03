GILA COUNTY — Faced with a frightening fire season, national forests have reiterated tough fire restrictions and the Tonto National Forest has slammed its doors effective July 2 to camping, hiking, off-roaders, bikers and other outdoor activities.
Only a handful of recreation sites in the Tonto Forest remain open, mostly roads and boat ramps connected to the lower-elevation reservoirs like Roosevelt, Saguaro, Canyon and Bartlett Lakes.
The higher-elevation Coconino and the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests remain open, although restrictions remain in effect throughout the region.
Fire danger remains high throughout the region, with now bone-dry fuels, about a quarter of the normal rainfall in the past three months and hot, dry windy conditions and near-record temperatures predicted. A wet winter produced a bumper crop of grass, which now has carried a sequence of wildfires in the hot, dry spring.
Dangerous fire conditions will likely continue through mid July, when forecasters say a near-normal, but delayed monsoon season will probably start. Prior to the onset of the rains, the monsoon will likely generate a series of dry storms. Those storms bring lighting that can trigger fires, but no rain to dampen the danger. So far, almost all the fires have been human-caused.
“We are currently seeing record-setting fire danger conditions and new fire starts have become increasingly difficult to control. This closure represents the best option at this time to deal with the conditions and both reduce risk to the public and protect their forest lands for the future,” said Tonto National Forest Fire Management Officer Taiga Rohrer.
She also urged people on the highway to ensure their vehicles are in good condition and trailers aren’t dragging tow chains that can spark a brush fire. The 103,000-acre Bush Fire that nearly consumed Tonto Basin and came close to making a run on Payson was started by a car fire miles away on Highway 87 near the Bush Highway. The fire ranks as the fifth largest in Arizona history.
Tonto Forest Supervisor Neil Bosworth said, “we understand that closing the Tonto impacts businesses, partner agencies and the public as well as our restoration and other work on the forest. Everyone is prohibited from entering the forest, unless specifically permitted for emergency activities. Steps to minimize the risk of fires and the danger to people are more important than recreation at the moment.”
Violations carry a potential $5,000 fine or six months in jail.
One national survey found forested communities in Apache and Navajo counties face a higher fire danger than did Paradise California, destroyed by a wildfire that killed 85 people before they could flee.
Moreover, none of forested towns in the White Mountains have adopted either an enforceable Firewise brush-clearing code or a Wildlands Urban Interface building code, which could prevent the destruction of the community as a result of the rain of embers from even a nearby fire. Prescott and Flagstaff both have strong WUI building codes as well as brush-clearing crews to clear lots and create buffer zones to prevent a wildfire from rushing through town.
The fire restrictions bar outdoor fires, smoking outside a vehicle or building and use of spark-producing tools like welders and chain saws.
Humidity has plunged and forest fuels have dried out so badly that a careless spark can quickly turn into a major fire. Just last week, fire crews managed to snuff out a fire that started in dry brush and grass just three miles south of Payson. Fire managers say that only strenuous efforts and a shift in the wind prevented the Bush Fire from jumping fire lines along Highway 188 and racing through slopes covered with pinyon juniper right into Payson.
Current active fires in Arizona:
• Bush Fire: The 193,000-acre fire between Bush Highway and Tonto Basin is now 98 percent contained. Some 120 firefighters continue to tend the fire lines. Gila County officials say they expect monsoon storms will likely cause erosion that will clog culverts and wash out roads throughout the fire area.
• Sawtooth Fire: The 25,000 acre fire in the Superstition Mountains is 100 percent contained.
• Central Fire: The 4,500-acre fire northeast of New River is 100 percent contained. Fire officials say if that fire had gotten loose like the Bush Fire it would have presented an even greater danger to Rim Country.
• Aquila Fire: The 900-acre fire off the Carefree Highway is 75 percent contained.
• East Desert Fire: The 1,500 acre wildfire in the Cave Creek area is 85 percent contained.
• Ocotillo Fire: The 1,000 acre Octotillo Fire near Cave Creek is 100 percent contained.
• Blue River Fire: The 30,000-acre fire on the San Carlos Apache Reservation is 85 percent contained.
• Dry Lake Fire: The 4,200-acre Dry Lake Fire is 93 percent contained.
• Bringham Fire: The 23,000-acre fire north of Clifton is 40 percent contained.
• Wood Springs Fire: The 6,000-acre fire is burning near Window Rock and is completely uncontained.
• Mangum Fire: The 71,000-acre fire north of the Grand Canyon is 63 percent contained.
