PHOENIX — So what makes parents who grew up with people named Jacob, Anthony and Daniel want to name their newborn boys Liam?

Or choose Olivia for their baby girls even though women of child-bearing age are more likely to be familiar with Ashley, Samantha and Emma?

Sometimes it's literature or old-fashioned names, particularly for girls.

The names for boys tend to be less volatile from year to year, with a perennial emphasis on those found in the Good Book. Think Old Testament prophets and figures like Daniel and Noah and New Testament disciples and saints like James and Sebastian.

But why are there sudden shifts? Who knows?

Consider: This year in Arizona the ninth most popular name for new boys was Ezekiel. Five years ago, it came in at 96; in 2011 it didn't even crack the Top 100.

Or, for girls, Gianna. Five years ago is placed only No. 80. This year it rose to No. 12.

But the bigger shock comes when looking back to when the new parents of today were being named by their parents. Or even when their parents — the current crop of grandparents — were choosing names for them.

Oh, sure, some name withstand the test of time.

Some 45 years ago, more Arizonans chose Michael for their new baby boy than any other. And while its popularity has waxed and waned over the years, it still is in the Top 20 this year.

But Liam? How many parents in 1976 were choosing that for a name for a newborn?

Instead, William was in the Top 20 as were more "traditional" names like David, Robert, Joseph, Mathew, Richard and Anthony.

Even 20 years later the list of the most popular names had not changed a lot, though there were some less traditional ones starting to sneaking in, like Tyler, Austin and Brandon.

And they didn't last long, with nary a Tyler, Austin or Brandon anywhere in this year's Top 100.

Instead, after Liam, we get Noah, Mateo, Oliver and Sebastian rounding out the top of the list.

For girls, however, the situation is much different — and much more subject to change.

Let's start with this year's crop of new grandparents.

Back in 1976, their parents chose names for them like Jennifer, Melissa, Amy, Michele and Heather.

None of those name even cracked the Top 100 this year in Arizona.

Want to talk more recent? Let's talk about what happened when all those Jennifers, Melissas and all grew up?

If they were having babies in 1996, they chose names like Ashley, Samantha, Emma, Mia and Emily for their newborn girls.

And now? Of those, only Emma and Mia are still in the Top 10. And you won't find an Ashley in the entire Top 100 list.

Anyone want to guess what this year's crop of newborns will be naming their kids in, say 2041?

Top Names for Girls in 2021

1 — Olivia

2 — Emma

3 — Sophia

4 — Camila

5 — Isabella

6 — Mia

7 — Charlotte

8 — Amelia

9 — Ava

10 — Luna

11 — Penelope

12 — Gianna

13 — Aria

14 — Scarlett

15 — Evelyn

16 — Emily

17 — Sofia

18 — Mila

19 — Layla

20 — Abigail

21 — Harper

22 — Eliana

23 — Ella

24 — Elena

25 — Victoria

26 — Avery

27 — Leilani

28 — Aurora

29 — Elizabeth

30 — Ellie

31 — Zoey

32 — Violet

33 — Isla

34 — Lily

35 — Natalia

36 — Emilia

37 — Grace

38 — Ivy

39 — Nova

40 — Madison

41 — Riley

42 — Hazel

43 — Addison

44 — Everly

45 — Nora

46 — Eleanor

47 — Leah

48 — Aaliyah

49 — Athena

50 — Ximena

51 — Willow

52 — Maria

53 — Natalie

54 — Delilah

55 — Lucy

56 — Chloe

57 — Kennedy

58 — Brooklyn

59 — Valentina

60 — Naomi

61 — Ruby

62 — Genesis

63 — Hannah

64 — Nevaeh

65 — Stella

66 — Iris

67 — Serenity

68 — Ariana

69 — Claire

70 — Madelyn

71 — Hailey

72 — Arya

73 — Paisley

74 — Zoe

75 — Alice

76 — Alina

77 — Bella

78 — Jade

79 — Kinsley

80 — Liliana

81 — Maya

82 — Allison

83 — Autumn

84 — Sage

85 — Savannah

86 — Emery

87 — Samantha

88 — Audrey

89 — Melody

90 — Remi

91 — Melanie

92 — Rose

93 — Amaya

94 — Daisy

95 — Lydia

96 — Lyla

97 — Peyton

98 — Quinn

99 — Amara

100 — Eva

Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

Top 100 Boys Names for 2021

EMBARGOED — Not for use before Dec. 27

1 — Liam

2 — Noah

3 — Mateo

4 — Oliver

5 — Sebastian

6 — Elijah

7 — Benjamin

8 — Santiago

9 — Ezekiel

10 — Julian

11 — Alexander

12 — James

13 — Daniel

14 — Ezra

15 — Michael

16 — William

17 — Angel

18 — Elias

19 — Levi

20 — Jesus

21 — Aiden

22 — Wyatt

23 — Henry

24 — Samuel

25 — Anthony

26 — Lucas

27 — Logan

28 — David

29 — Gabriel

30 — Theodore

31 — Jackson

32 — Luke

33 — Joseph

34 — Adrian

35 — Ethan

36 — Jacob

37 — Mason

38 — Jose

39 — Isaac

40 — Hudson

41 — Asher

42 — Isaiah

43 — Grayson

44 — Jayden

45 — Lincoln

46 — Luis

47 — Adriel

48 — Luca

49 — Leo

50 — Jack

51 — Andrew

52 — Maverick

53 — Jaxon

54 — Josiah

55 — Leonardo

56 — Matthew

57 — Christopher

58 — Caleb

59 — Damian

60 — Carter

61 — Axel

62 — Dylan

63 — Owen

64 — Gael

65 — Christian

66 — John

67 — Easton

68 — Xavier

69 — Giovanni

70 — Jonathan

71 — Joshua

72 — Carlos

73 — Dominic

74 — Eli

75 — Diego

76 — Kai

77 — Roman

78 — Thomas

79 — Cooper

80 — Jeremiah

81 — Miles

82 — Emiliano

83 — Hunter

84 — Emilio

85 — Nathan

86 — Ivan

87 — Ryder

88 — Aaron

89 — Antonio

90 — Brooks

91 — Lorenzo

92 — Nolan

93 — River

94 — Weston

95 — Andres

96 — Greyson

97 — Luka

98 — Robert

99 — Alejandro

100 — Carson

Source: Arizona Department of Health Services

Howard Fischer is a veteran journalist who has reported on state government and legal affairs in Arizona since 1982, the last 25 for Capitol Media Services which he founded in 1991.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.