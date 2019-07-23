SPRINGERVILLE — In the July 17 Springerville town council meeting, two companies were approved by unanimous vote to provide new engineering services for the town.
Painted Sky Engineering was approved as the new town water and wastewater engineer, with a budget not to exceed $50,000. There were a number of companies considered that were well qualified, but Painted Sky was chosen due to prior positive experience with their engineering services while they were with Tetra Tech, Inc. When Tetra Tech moved from the area, Painted Sky Engineering was formed and took over their contracts and responsibilities. Painted Sky staff have previously worked with the town of Springerville for the Papago Street sewer line and the Main Street/Mountain Avenue roadway improvements.
Woodson Engineering and Surveying was approved as the town’s engineers for street projects, with a budget not to exceed $30,000. Mark Woodson, owner of Woodson Engineering, has roots in the community, having previously served as town engineer for Eagar in the 1980s. He has also served as city engineer for Holbrook, Flagstaff and Winslow.
“Woodson engineering — particularly Mr. Woodson — has been able to speak very easily to the funding sources that are available and is very familiar with NACOG and ADOT,” Town Manager Joseph Jarvis said just prior to the vote. “We believe he will be an excellent representative of our community in the areas where he is working.”
Councilwoman Shelly Reidhead asked which street projects might have priority over others. Mr. Jarvis responded that a task force would need to be assigned and a CIP (capital improvement plan) would need to be created after working with the engineers. The CIP would then allocate funds for road improvements.
“Some roads we can save,” Mr. Jarvis explained. “Some streets just need to be removed and replaced. The cost of those is drastically different. We’re limited on funding, but we’re hoping Mr. Woodson is going to help us find some effective funding.”
