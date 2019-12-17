Town passes resolution for potential land gift

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — On Dec. 5, the town council passed a resolution accepting a gift proposal of Elk Ridge Estates Subdivision to the town from the Jerry and Gudrun Carmen Tokoph Family. This is step one in moving towards the possibility of making the gift a reality.
The potential gift property is 56 acres of land located in the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, adjacent to the Safeway Center. The land is centrally located, adjacent to National Forest Service Land, Billy Creek and various sections of town.
Town Manager Keith Johnson explained that this is a project the town began working on three years ago in January at one of the League (of Cities) meetings. He said the town was approached by Reid Butler, Butler Housing Company, Inc., project manager and representative of the property owner. Butler expressed the family’s interest in donating Elk Ridge Estates Subdivision and inquired as to zoning, restrictions, and potential use of the land with emphasis on the land being preserved for recreational and community uses. The town discussed ideas with Butler such as trails and ziplines, blended with Woodland Lake Park and TRACKS, the White Mountain Trail System of Arizona is a local 501(c)3 non profit.
With the council being amenable to receiving the land, the next steps will include an appraisal and other work before the property owner makes the gift decision. The town will be given the opportunity to accept the property 30 days after they receive the “thumbs up.”
There would be deed restrictions such as IRS Gift Tax, the town agreeing not to sell the land for a period of three years, and that the land use be recreational.
In a letter to Mr. Tokoph acknowledging the potential gift, Mayor Stephanie Irwin wrote, “We understand that this land has spectacular hillside views and will be a valuable addition to the Town Parks and Recreation system. It is our belief that the donation of this land, instead of the development of the property, will enhance the Town’s Parks system and improve the quality of life for our community.”
The gift would be received with no cost to the town. The gift decision will be made by the property owner between Dec. 31, 2019, and June 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.