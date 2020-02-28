SNOWFLAKE-TAYLOR — A 60-year-old man out cycling Tuesday evening was hit and killed by a driver who fled the scene without even checking on the condition of the cyclist.
John McCleve, a Snowflake resident, was cycling on Old Woodruff Road around 6:36 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, when he was hit by an unknown motorist and killed.
An arrest in the incident was made Wednesday in Gila County.
According to a press release issued Thursday, the suspect’s vehicle was located at a residence east of Snowflake and a search warrant was obtained. Information gathered placed the suspect en-route to a medical facility in Gila County. Alexander Hogoboom, 24, of Snowflake, was apprehended in Globe, at approximately 1 p.m. Wednesday by the Gila County Sheriffs Office. Hogoboom has been booked at this time on the charges of manslaughter, failure to remain on scene to render assistance and failure to remain on scene to exchange information.
A press release from the police department said McCleve, an avid cyclist, was dead on arrival at the hospital after first responders found him unresponsive following the hit and run.
Police said McCleve was known to use the same route often.
“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the McCleve family during this tragic event,” police said in a press release sent out the day after the hit and run.
