WHITE MOUNTAINS — Wildfire season is here but there is another danger in the forest which is not so subtle — trash. Forest visitors and campers have been leaving inordinate amounts of trash in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests (ASNF), according to USFS officials.

Trash and debris more common that wildfire

This is an overflowing dumpster in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests campground. “Pack it in- pack it out” and “Leave No Trace” has not been the case since early May when people began recreating in forest campgrounds.

“We have not only seen mass amounts of trash left behind, we have also had many sanitation violations (feces being around and near closed restrooms),” says ASNF Public Affairs Officer Kacy Ellsworth.

Trash and debris more common than wildfire

A recreation technician is wearing a TYVEC hazard materials suit to protect themselves from the hazardous waste left in the forest. Starting in early May, forest visitors have left behind garbage, debris, feces and syringes. (The USFS usually starts the season with enough suits for technicians to have when they do field work, but with shortages of PPE they do not have enough for the whole summer.)

“Our forest visitors are purchasing buckets for their human waste and then leaving them behind at their campsite,” confirms Ellsworth. “They are also purchasing two cheap tents, one to use as a bathroom and the other to sleep in. In addition to buying two cheap tents, they are buying cheap blow up mattresses and other cheap gear, leaving it all behind and driving away.”

Fire danger is second only to heaps of trash in the forest

A campground toilet overflows with trash, debris and plastic items. Recreation and forest personnel are faced with the removal and clean up of this nature at a time when Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is very limited. 

Ellsworth said that porta-pottys were put in place by contractors to alleviate their inability to open our facilities due to not having enough Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to clean them. Sadly, after the first week, the contractor reported that the porta-pottys were “being overly used and abused by the public.”

Other hazardous material including syringes have been found by Forest Service staff. “The Waste Management employee that happened to be helping is the only person certified to pick syringes up for Waste Management,” informs Ellsworth. “This can shut down not only an area ... but it can shut down the entire dumpsite.”

In another area, someone “...left a bag of garbage and set it by a closed vault toilet,” says Ellsworth. “Ravens and crows smell the odor and rip open the bags and fling the garbage all over.”

The odors also draw bears and other rodents to the area which can cause not only safety issues but health issues, reminded Ellsworth. “If bears become habituated and lose their fear of people, they become more prone to coming into campsites for easy pickings,” she explains.

Forest staff are also finding motor vehicle use in non-motorized areas with signs damaging, and in some areas, irreversible vegetation damage added Ellsworth.

Campfire violations and visitors not social distancing are also huge concerns.

In the meantime, forest officials have emphasized the need for everyone to respect the land, the forest and those that are tasked with cleaning up after the careless.

“We have become great because of the lavish use of our resources. But the time has come to inquire seriously what will happen when our forests are gone...”, is an important reminder spoken by Theodore Roosevelt.

ClioCatra

Absolutely disgusting; feel sorry for the personnel who have to clean up after those ignorant louts.

MountainMusic

And everyone wonders why the virus is here. To replenish and purify. Karma exists and those people will get it.

fishinguy

Well the idiots are just that idiots. The are not very respectable. The forest service should start finger printing the trash, find out whom did this and fine the heck out of them. Then along with the fine mandatory forest clean up as well.

Just a matter of time before the forest is closed because of this. That would reduce the fire danger from the idiot flat landers.

che guevara

Yet another reason why public access to the forest is going to gradually be eliminated , as there are simply too - too many people who lack respect and do not know how to act . The Black Plague saved the ecology of Europe , up until the Industrial Revolutions at least , by having eliminated about one-third of the population . Perhaps it is time for history to repeat itself .

