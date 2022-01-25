PHOENIX — Tribal leaders last week pleaded with the Arizona legislature to protect both the water rights and voting rights of Native Americans.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez urged lawmakers to reject dozens of bills intended to increase voter security that will make it harder to vote — especially on reservations.
The Tribal leaders also promised to help the state deal with a drought that has forced rationing of water from the Colorado River — but also urge the state to press the federal government to finish settling decades-long water rights disputes with the tribes.
Tribal leaders spoke last week at the 27th Annual Indian Nations and Tribal Legislative Day during the first week of the legislative session.
Reservation communities face an uphill fight when it comes to voting rights.
Many people living on the reservation don’t have regular mailing addresses or live hours away from county elections offices. That’s especially true on the Navajo Reservation, the largest in the nation where many people still don’t have running water and electricity — much less a mailing address.
As a result, reservation residents who want to vote are unusually dependent on mail-in voting, widely distributed drop boxes for their ballots and systems that offer early voting sites for days before election day. In addition, the Navajo and others have had success in boosting turnout by collecting the signed and sealed mail-in ballots for other people and turning them in at the county voting sites.
Studies suggest that Navajo voters have a much lower registration and turnout rate than average voters in the US. Nonetheless, reservation populations tend to vote overwhelmingly Democratic — which made the Native American vote decisive in the President Joe Biden’s 11,000-vote margin in the 2020 election.
The US Supreme Court has issued several recent decisions that limited enforcement of the landmark federal Voting Rights Act and also upheld an Arizona ban on ballot harvesting, important in boosting turnout on reservations.
Congressional Democrats has vowed to bolster the Voting Rights Act, but Senate Republicans said they would filibuster any changes. The effort to push a broadened voting rights act through died last week when Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) said she would not support suspension of elimination of the filibuster — which means any bill would need 60 votes.
That bill failed Wednesday.
In the meantime, Arizona Republican lawmakers have introduced dozens of new voting restrictions in the current legislative session, arguing the crackdown will make it harder to vote fraudulently.
However, Nez said most of those laws would further suppress turnout on the reservations as well as other minority communities.
For instance, one bill would impose possible criminal penalties for voting in the wrong precinct or the wrong county — and discard any ballots cast. The lack of regular postal addresses on much of the Navajo Nation makes voters there especially vulnerable to accidentally voting in the wrong precinct.
The state has already made it illegal to collect and turn in ballots for other people, which has an especially pronounced impact on reservations.
“I ask the legislature to think of our elders that live in the rural areas of the Navajo Nation who don’t have immediate access to the post office,” said Nez. “Many of our elders and those living in remote communities have to drive hundreds of miles and several hours to go to vote, and when they’re in the room, they have to contend with language barriers.”
Nez noted that SB1133 would prevent local governments and school districts from conducting mail ballot elections.
“This would disenfranchise certain groups of voters, including indigenous voters,” he said.
Nez also asked for state help in reopening negotiations with the Hopi Tribe and the federal government to settle longstanding Hopi and Navajo claims to water from the Colorado River. Two decades of drought have so dramatically reduced water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell that the federal government cut Arizona’s deliveries through the Central Arizona Project by 500,000 acre feet — with an additional 500,000 acre-foot reduction likely this year.
Tribes that have already won water settlements from the federal government have shared in those cutbacks. But claims by the Navajo and Hopi have still not been settled — although many people on the Navajo Nation don’t have running water.
Finally, Nez called on the Arizona Corporation Commission to reinstate $90 million of a $100 million settlement between the tribes and Arizona Public Service. The utility company had proposed using that money to help offset the economic impact of the closure of the Navajo Generation Station and the coal mine that supplied it.
However, the Arizona Corporation Commission refused to allow APS to recover the cost of the proposed settlement through its electric rates.
