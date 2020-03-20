WHITERIVER — The White Mountain Apache Tribal Council announced last night that they would "cease gaming operations" at Hon-Dah casino. The casino closed at 1:59 a.m. this morning.
"While there have been no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the Hon-Dah employees and casino guests, the Tribal Council believes that the rapidly evolving crisis demands strong proactive measures in order to prevent infection and mitigate risk," tribal government said in a press release issued late Thursday night.
According to the press release, the casino and the hotel will close, but the Hon-Dah RV Park and convenience store will remain open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.