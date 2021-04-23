ST. JOHNS — Troubled young mother Jocelyn Crystal Baca, 20, admitted violating her probation on three felony cases earlier this month in the Apache County Superior Court.
The case is noteworthy because she once claimed $10.5 million against Apache County in connection with the premature birth of her baby while she was in the Apache County Jail.
The status of the damages claim is still unknown but she has resolved her latest legal problem that arose out of her pleading guilty to dangerous drug related charges in 2018.
Specifically, Baca pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of dangerous drugs for sale, a Class 2 felony; criminal damage, a Class 5 felony; and possession or use of a dangerous drug, a Class 4 felony.
She was sentenced to seven years of intensive probation according to court records, terms of probation included drug treatment, and she was ordered to pay fines and restitution of approximately $2,682, including $254 to the jail.
On April 5, Baca appeared in court and admitted violating one of the terms of her probation regarding treatment. The court noted that she was brought over from the Navajo County Jail — whether that is because of her many troubles while in the Apache County Jail is unknown.
She had been on probation for about 28 months without trouble, but on Feb. 22, the state filed a petition to revoke Baca’s probation.
The state alleged that she recently attempted suicide and was directed by her probation officer to check herself into an in-patient facility.
Baca told the officer on Feb. 5 that she had checked into a particular facility, but the officer allegedly discovered that she had not.
Then on Feb. 12 she was instructed to check into a different facility which she allegedly did, but then left the same day against medical advice. The state alleges that she therefor violated her probation, by, as the judge characterized it, “checking out or getting kicked out” of the facility.
Her attorney of record appeared telephonically for the admission hearing. Apache County Presiding Judge Michael Latham conducted the procedure and followed the parties’ agreement about how the matter should be resolved.
Baca was placed back on probation but this time, with a requirement that she check into a “longer in-patient mental health facility” that also offers a “long-term drug treatment,” according to the discussion in court. She was not sent to prison and was ordered released from jail that day.
The judge noted that Baca would be on a type of “house arrest” for the rest of April 5 until check-in at the treatment center, and was released to the care of her mother, an arrangement called a “third-party release.”
The plan was to have the mother transport her from the Apache County complex to the facility that is either in Payson or Prescott, for intake Tuesday morning, April 6. The court warned that if something went wrong, if Baca didn’t comply with the court’s direction, the mother was obligated to notify the authorities, stated Latham. If something did go wrong and the mother didn’t follow through, it could mean legal trouble for the mother, he observed.
Baca could have been sent to prison for many years for the probation violation but she seems in desperate need of drug and mental health treatment. Whether she takes full advantage of it this time around remains to be seen. At the conclusion of the hearing, the super polite Latham, who gets the hard points across rather clearly, stated to Baca, “We wish you luck and hope we don’t see you back in this capacity.”
