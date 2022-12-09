The two criminal cases against a Show Low chiropractor were thought to have concluded with his sentences of probation for a 2018 file resulting in felony conviction for domestic violence, attempted aggravated assault and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct and a 2020 file resulting in a felony charge of endangerment, but on Oct. 17, the Navajo County Attorney’s Office moved to revoke Ries’ probation, which could mean a prison term for him.
Regardless of the hardships associated with the criminal case upon him, the victims and his family, Kenly Ries, has thus far avoided the harsh penalties that could have been imposed on him. For example, the plea agreement in the 2018 case presented Ries with the opportunity to have the attempted aggravated assault charge completely dismissed, never to be part of his criminal record if he successfully completed probation, which required him to abstain from alcohol. That was a win for Ries because he is licensed by the Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the regulations of that body allow for a revocation of a license if the holder is convicted of a felony, although it is not mandatory.
But while on probation for the 2018 file, the state moved in February and June of 2020 to revoke probation, alleging that Ries had supplied eight “diluted” urine samples and eventually admitted to possessing alcohol. The court entered of record the felony conviction and placed him on a stricter type of probation called intensive probation.
Then in July 2021 a new case concluded with Ries pleading guilty to an endangerment charge somehow related to a boozy outing at a ski lodge. Once again, he worked out a deal whereby he would plead to an “open” Class 6 felony, meaning that if he completed probation, the case would be entered of record as a misdemeanor avoiding again a felony conviction.
According to a request filed with the court in August, Celine Jolicoeur, a deputy adult probation officer, told the court that Ries had completed all 84 hours of “intensive out-patient” counseling, has made all his payments and “has been attending his Alcoholics Anonymous meetings weekly.” Therefore, the probation officer asked the court to put Ries back on standard probation instead of intensive probation that costs $10 less monthly and is less supervised.
The probation officer’s request was sent to Deputy County Attorney Joel Ruechel who prosecuted Ries’ two files. It appears that he noticed something in Jolicoeur’s petition that didn’t sit right with him; that is, there was no mention about the other terms of Ries’ probation or whether he was compliant with those as well.
He also learned that the Probation Department had known that even after being placed back on intensive probation in July 2021 for the new endangerment charge, Ries produced five diluted urine samples. Diluted samples are those with a higher water content as if a person chugged a lot of water before producing the sample. Ries also had two positive tests for use of alcohol, had two violations for possessing alcohol, four violations of his probation schedule and “one (1) or more violations of contacting a third party banned by probation,” wrote Ruechel in opposition to Jolicoeur’s request. That opposition turned into a full-blown petition by the state to revoke both probations.
The formal petition to revoke, signed by Ruechel, contains other details about Ries’ alleged failings including the allegation that “Ries lied to probation officers regarding the presence of a person at his residence whom he had been prohibited from contacting,” that “defendant lied to probation officers regarding his whereabouts to avoid a probation violation.” Additionally, apart from the diluted samples and the allegation he used alcohol, the state claims that Ries was required to perform 20 hours of community restitution (community service) which he did not, and he was ordered to attend two AA meetings weekly, and Ries didn’t do that, either.
It seems counter intuitive that a senior prosecutor wouldn’t have known about the allegations had he not specifically requested this information from the probation officer in charge of Ries, and only after the officer tried to reduce the level of supervision for Ries.
Ries is presumed by law not to have violated probation, but in the arena of probation disputes, the state must prove its allegations only by a preponderance of evidence, the same standard of proof at issue in a civil traffic ticket, and not by the highest standard of beyond a reasonable doubt afforded to anyone accused of a crime.
