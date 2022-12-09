Dr. Kenly Ries

Kenly Ries

Kenly Ries

 File photo Kenly Ries

The two criminal cases against a Show Low chiropractor were thought to have concluded with his sentences of probation for a 2018 file resulting in felony conviction for domestic violence, attempted aggravated assault and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct and a 2020 file resulting in a felony charge of endangerment, but on Oct. 17, the Navajo County Attorney’s Office moved to revoke Ries’ probation, which could mean a prison term for him.

Regardless of the hardships associated with the criminal case upon him, the victims and his family, Kenly Ries, has thus far avoided the harsh penalties that could have been imposed on him. For example, the plea agreement in the 2018 case presented Ries with the opportunity to have the attempted aggravated assault charge completely dismissed, never to be part of his criminal record if he successfully completed probation, which required him to abstain from alcohol. That was a win for Ries because he is licensed by the Arizona Board of Chiropractic Examiners and the regulations of that body allow for a revocation of a license if the holder is convicted of a felony, although it is not mandatory.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.