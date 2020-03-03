SHOW LOW — Steve Slaton and Karen MacKean, co-owners of the Trumped Store and Coffee Shop in Show Low, spoke before the Show Low City Council during “Call to the Public” Tuesday, Feb. 18, proposing that Show Low be declared a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city. “There have been 30 bills introduced to take away the 2nd Amendment,” says Slaton. “It’s preposterous.”
“I’d like to propose for the city of Show Low to declare itself a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city,” urged Slaton. “It would be the first in the state to do so (if adopted). Four counties have already done so and astonishing, even the Navajo Nation has come on board as well — with Apache County becoming a 2nd Amendment sanctuary city.”
Slaton asked that the proposal be included on a future council agenda and says he will introduce the same idea and document to Navajo County in the near future.
Slaton provided the council with 18-page document titled, “2nd Amendment Sanctuary City, County and Reservation Movement Handout #1 -The Rights of the People.”
Talking points written by attorney Michael E. Taylor were included in the packet including 10 items relating to the proposed resolution relating to “the right to keep and bear arms.”
The proposal in its entirety may be seen by contacting Steve Slaton at slatonsteven58@gmail.com.
(1) comment
Even Maricopa County has passed a resolution expressing support for the right to keep and bear arms in the face of the continuing onslaught against it by such folks as Bloombergers, the Brady Bunch and the Giffords Gang. Why not Show Low and Navajo County?
And it's not just the Second Amendment... Article 2, Section 26 of the Arizona Constitution states, in part, "The right of the individual citizen to bear arms in defense of himself and that state shall not be impaired."
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.