HEBER-OVERGAARD — The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management along with the Heber-Overgaard Firewise Council will be hosting a free course entitled “Reducing Wildfire Risk in the Home Ignition Zone,” Saturday and Sunday, Feb 8-9, at the Black Mesa Ranger District Office, 2748 State Hwy. 260, in Overgaard.
The two-day course is designed for community members and fire professionals interested in wildfire risk reduction activities property owners can implement to improve home survivability due to a wildland fire threat.
The course will include information on the fundamentals of wildland fire behavior; potential types of ignition sources; the home ignition zone; recommendations for wilfire risk reduction actions; case studies of Wildland-Urban Interface fires; National Fire Protection Association Firewise and Firewise USA recognitions programs.
There will be a mix of classroom presentations and field practice with property site visits. Please dress appropriately for weather conditions for property walk-throughs. The second day of the class may be cut to a 1/2 day based on the number of homes to be assessed.
The course is offered at no charge. To register, contact Dan Mapstone, chair of the Heber-Overgaard Firewise Council, at (928) 535-9863, or email heber-overgaardfirewisecouncil@hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.