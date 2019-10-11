FOREST LAKES – Firefighters responded to two separate fatality roll-over accidents on State Route 260 early Sunday morning Sept. 6.
Forest Lakes Fire District Chief David Rodriguez said the first call came in around 1:10 a.m.
Rodriguez said a 19-year-old Phoenix man, identified by the Arizona Department of Safety as Brian Rosas Soto, was westbound on SR 260 west of Forest Lakes when his Lexus SUV left the roadway near milepost 281 and rolled over, ejecting Soto from the vehicle and killing him.
The second fatal roll-over firefighters responded to was around 2:36 a.m. near milepost 286 on SR 260.
Rodriguez said in that crash a 16-year-old Chandler girl and her 14-year-old friend were killed when the Chevrolet SUV driven by the 16-year-old’s father rolled end-over-end multiple times.
“A Chevrolet SUV had drifted off the roadway, overcorrected, lost control and went across the highway and off the other side of the roadway, rolling end over end before coming to rest on it’s roof,” DPS Public Information Officer Bart Graves said.
Rodriguez said they used their new thermal imaging equipment to find the 16-year-old’s body in the dark after firefighters arrived at the scene of the accident.
Rodriguez said the father, who was ejected but still alive, crawled up an embankment to flag down help.
“That’s how we found out about the accident,” Rodriguez said adding that the father may have fallen asleep behind the wheel noting that the trio were on their way back to Chandler from the Midwest when the accident occurred.
Rodriguez said the 14-year-old girl was found dead in the back seat of the SUV.
It is not clear if impairment was a factor in either crash.
The condition and injuries of the driver, who was taken to a Valley hospital, is not known at this time.
