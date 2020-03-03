SNOWFLAKE – Home Depot in Show Low is about to make friends with a sturdy, albeit fuzzy group of donkeys, horses and mini-donkeys at Equine WellBeing Rescue Inc. in east Snowflake.
Two separate foundations approved substantial grants that, together, will cover the cost of much-needed facility improvements at the equine rescue.
Show Low Home Depot procured a grant through the Home Depot Foundation for funding to purchase supplies and equipment to bring water, electricity and lighting to the outbuildings and water troughs at the rescue’s property.
“We are so excited that a request by the Show Low Home Depot manager Preston Hammond resulted in such an important Home Depot Foundation grant,” says Christine Griffin, president and founder of Equine WellBeing Rescue Inc. (EWBR). “This will enable us to work safer in the winter hours by having lighting and also make it easier to water all the equines by not having to drag 150 feet of hose everywhere. We can also install electricity at each trough for tank heaters, thus reducing the risk of fire by eliminating the use of numerous extension cords.”
Additionally, Arizona Horse Lovers Foundation awarded EWBR a $3,000 grant to purchase cinders, sand and dirt to create proper footing in their round pen, barn and quarantine stalls. “This will be fabulous because we can do more ground training work with the equines safely in the round pen. We can also create level floors to fill in the erosion caused by water running through the barn prior to our purchase of the property,” says Griffin.
“Show Low Home Depot, Arizona Horse Lovers, Mari Lenton, grant writer Judi Wallis, local businesses and all of our volunteers have truly been a blessing to the rescue,” says Griffin. “We appreciate all this community has done and thank them so very much.”
Three-day project
Volunteers from the community and from Home Depot have already expressed interest in helping with the three-day project which is tentatively set for March 29.
Griffin says they welcome anyone who would like to participate — especially veterans and retired military of which Home Depot is also supportive. More details about the project will be provided via their webpage at https://equinewellbeing.org/. They will need help with hauling cinders and dirt, carpentry, electrical, building, disconnecting pipe panels and general labor.
Oh-so-lovable and adoptable
“We have a 16 donkeys, some minis and some standards coming in from Michigan this month that will all need homes,” says Griffin. “We have two pairs of bonded ‘best friends’ mini donkeys right now. One is in our re-feeding program because she arrived emaciated.”
Waylon, the other donkey, has cancer, said Griffin who recently transported the animal to Flagstaff for a biopsy procedure. “We are awaiting those results. As such, neither pair is available for adoption at this time ... the sick ones each need their best friend.”
EWBR has many other donkeys on site pending adoption but people can get approved to be on the waiting list for donkeys.
The rescue has a total of 25 equines right now including 16 horses, five donkeys and four mini donkeys. Two of the horses are in training to help them become better suited for adoption.
“We also have an emergency food fund for families in the White Mountains that may need some temporary help with food,” explains Griffin. “This is so they can keep their equines during a short-term urgent need.”
Open House invitation
The second annual Open House is scheduled for Sunday, May 31 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The rescue will be open to the public for visiting with yearlings Rimson and Buddie who were rescued last year along with all the other horses, donkeys and mini-donkeys at the rescue.
The event will include a silent auction, prizes and custom-designed mugs, note cards, hats and more. Funds raised will help provide feed, hay, healthcare needs and training.
Equine WellBeing Rescue, Inc. is a 501©(3) Public Charity and donations are tax-deductible. For more information about how to support, foster, volunteer or adopt an animal through the visit their website at https://equinewellbeing.org or call 760-703-4860.
