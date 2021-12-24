Two holiday miracles for Khelsea Callahan

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — If you ask Khelsea Callahan if she believes in holiday miracles, she will certainly tell you that she does. And then, she will tell you a story that illustrates how caring people working together delivered not one, but two holiday miracles to her this year.
Callahan graduated from the first Mothers in Arizona Moving Ahead program (MAMA) at the RE:center on Aug. 14. The program is an 18-week program that focuses on improving healthy outcomes and financial stability for low-income mothers and their children.
As a participant in the MAMA program, Callahan got a job and was able to enroll her children into Head Start. Life for her was good and she was on track for achieving a better life for herself and her children. September 10 changed that. She had an automobile accident and totaled her car. She had no insurance on her vehicle and no substitute transportation. She didn’t want to lose her job so she reached out to whomever she could find to take her to work. Her kids also had to drop out of Head Start. It was like starting over.
MAMA Program Coordinator Molly McGavock had worked with Mia Wright in the past with the SOAR program which helps pregnant teen moms find housing – not an overlap program for MAMA, but they had also become friends.
“Mia randomly called and asked if I knew any moms who might need a vehicle. She said I have done really well in real estate this year and I just paid cash for a new car. I could sell my car, but if you have someone, I will fix it up and have it repainted,” said McGavock.
McGavock told her she did have someone and they made a plan to surprise Callahan at the end of the MAMA Christmas party on Dec. 6. In the meantime, Wright had the car painted and took care of the maintenance on the vehicle.
McGavock invited Wright to be the keynote speaker at their MAMA Christmas party on Dec. 6 to tell her story and to talk about her new program, “Worthy Women.”
At the end of the evening, they had Callahan cover her eyes and walk outside with them. When she opened her eyes, there was the car with a big red bow on, just for her.
McGavock said Wright told Callahan that she had been in her position before and she just wanted to pay it forward.
There was also money available from another funding source that enabled Callahan to pay for her first month of auto insurance and her title and registration fees.
But, that’s not the end of the story.
When Callahan went to register her vehicle, she discovered there was a $500 fee owed on her uninsured vehicle which had been impounded since the accident.
Callahan did not have $500.
The MAMA program wants their graduates to succeed and they have two trained mentors work with each MAMA graduate for 34 additional weeks after graduation to ensure the graduate meets the goals they have set for themselves.
McGavock said that Callahan’s mentor, Allison Hephner, wanted to help her get the $500 paid and did a Facebook live broadcast asking anyone that wanted to help Khelsea to donate. She was able to get a little over $500 from a number of individuals who responded and the debt was paid.
That was holiday miracle number two.
Callahan, who is originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, said, “My mother always told me to look at the glass as half full rather than half empty.”
Do holiday miracles occur? Callahan says yes. And thanks to Mia Wright who exercised her empathy and kindness in paying it forward, along with McGavock and Hephner, a young mom and her children are back on track to a better life.
