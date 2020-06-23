SHOW LOW — Two house fires that happened Wednesday, June 17 left an equal number of families without places to live.
Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) Deputy Chief of Operations Clay Wood said the first fire they were called to on that day was in the early morning hours at 2:30 a.m. to Young Street in Show Low where they found a double wide manufactured home on fire that started in the back of the home.
Wood said that only one person was in the home at the time of the fire and that he got out safely.
One dog and one cat were lost in the fire that Wood said caused significant enough damage to the home to dislocate the person living there.
Wood said the man was asleep in his living room when he awoke to smoke and called 911.
Wood said there were smoke detectors in the home, but for some reason they were not activated.
He said it is important for people to have smoke detectors in the home, to test them monthly, and to change batteries at least twice a year.
The Red Cross was notified and is helping the displaced man.
No one was injured in the fire that is still under investigation for cause.
The next fire the TMFD responded to was at 12:36 p.m. Wednesday, June 17 at 8585 Silver Creek Drive in White Mountain Lake.
When firefighters arrived they found a fully engulfed single wide manufactured home ablaze.
There was a family of three living in the trailer who all got out pretty much with only the clothes on their backs, along with their dog.
The home was a complete loss.
Wood said the fire appears to have started underneath the trailer, making its way into the “attic” space and then fully engulfing the trailer in flame.
Wood said a water tender was brought in from the Snowflake-Taylor Fire and Medical Department, adding that firefighters were able to keep an adjacent home from catching fire.
He said there were grasses and trees in the property between the homes adding that if firefighters had not kept the fire from spreading through that vegetation, the adjacent home would likely have caught fire too.
The Red Cross was notified and brought in to help the family of three displaced by the complete loss of their home and belongings.
Wood said high winds and hot temperatures complicated firefighters efforts to kill the fire quickly and that there was ammunition in the trailer that was going off from the intense heat.
He said it is best to keep any ammunition in a fireproof container to minimize chances of it going off in a fire.
The cause of this fire is also under investigation.
