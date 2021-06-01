NAVAJO COUNTY — A fatal collision on State Route 77 at milepost 367.8 between Snowflake and Holbrook Wednesday, May 26, around 3:32 p.m. took the lives of two local adults and a 6-year-old girl.
The fatality closed the northbound lanes of the highway detouring traffic onto Highway 377 as the Arizona Department of Public safety conducted an investigation.
The cause of the fatal collision is not known at this time.
Killed in the collision were Salvador Torres III, 21, of Pinetop, the driver of a Honda Accord, and Davelynn Haley, 24, of Taylor, and the 6-year-old girl in a Chevrolet sedan with Haley.
Three other children under the age of 6 that were in the Chevrolet sedan were taken to Summit Healthcare for treatment of unknown injuries.
“The Honda sedan and the Chevrolet sedan collided head-on in the northbound lane of SR 77 at milepost 367.8. The Honda sedan came to rest in the west right-of-way of the southbound lane. The Chevrolet sedan came to rest in the east of right-of-way of the northbound lane. Two occupants of the Chevrolet were deceased on scene. The driver of the Honda sedan was deceased on scene,” Bart Graves with the DPS stated in an email.
Graves said no one in either vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
Impairment was not believed to be a factor.
Tragic. But "...no one in either vehicle was wearing a seat belt." That pretty much says it all.
