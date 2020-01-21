PHOENIX — Selected from thousands of entries nationwide, Snowflake Junior High School and Blue Ridge Junior High School have been named the only two Arizona winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Contest.
The national contest encourages teachers and students to solve real-world problems in their community using classroom skills in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).
Of the 20 finalists across the country, only Blue Ridge and Snowflake were from Arizona. In November, they were among six classrooms selected as Arizona State Finalists.
These two schools are among the nation’s 100 State Winners (at least one school from all 50 states) and will each receive $15,000 in technology for their achievements.
In addition, the schools will receive a Samsung video kit for students to create and submit a three-minute video that showcases their project development and how it solves a problem. The video will be used for the chance to advance to the next phase of the contest and win additional prizes and educational opportunities.
“Samsung is extremely proud of the evolution of the Solve for Tomorrow platform over the past 10 years: fueling students’ passion and curiosity to tackle issues that affect their communities in unexpected and creative ways,” said Ann Woo, Senior Director of Corporate Citizenship at Samsung Electronics America. “Reading the innovative proposals students and teachers have put forth this year exemplifies what we know to be true for every student – that young minds have just as much to teach as they do to learn.”
Solving local problems
Snowflake Junior High School: Lowered groundwater levels lead to large formations of both sinkholes and fissures that are rarely explored and remain a mystery. Some of the largest fissures are 30 feet wide and hundreds of feet deep.
Proposed Project: Create a system or a device to remotely explore deep cracks and subterranean places safely to reveal geological mysteries and potentially protect against sinkhole disasters or earthquake rubble.
Blue Ridge Junior High School: The Southwest is in a sustained and deepening drought, and water catchment tanks installed by Arizona Game and Fish Department require time-consuming physical monitoring to ensure wildlife receive the water they need.
Proposed Project: Create a reliable, low cost sensor to monitor water levels, temperature/humidity and rainfall within water catchment tanks to decrease the cost associated with managing the wildlife water catchment program.
“Please help offer congratulations to the students in the Blue Ridge Junior High 4-H Physics and Engineering Club,” says teacher and project leader Kevin Woolridge. “They have been selected as a state winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow STEM competition. Out of more than 2,000 entries they have been selected as one of the top 100 teams nationally.”
“We are proud of the students who have earned the chance to compete on a national scale, and are so grateful for the efforts of Mr. Woolridge and for our partnership with the University of Arizona and 4H for supporting STEM education,” says Blue Ridge Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Michael L. Wright. “This partnership provides our students unique opportunities to explore elements of engineering and technology in hands-on settings. Go Jackets!”
Future contest phases:
All 100 State Winners will work on their projects and submit their three-minute video in hopes of advancing in the contest’s remaining phases. Twenty National Finalist schools will be selected to travel to the final event in the spring where they will present their project to a panel of judges. For achieving National Finalist status, schools will be awarded in total $50,000 in technology and classroom materials.
Five grand prize National Winner schools will receive in total $100,000 in technology and classroom materials and participate in a trip to Washington, D.C. to present their projects to members of Congress.
Public voting will also determine one Community Choice winner from the pool of National Finalists, who will be eligible to win an additional $10,000 in Samsung technology.
