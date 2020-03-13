NAVAJO COUNTY — Two men who are currently incarcerated have been indicted in Navajo County for first degree murder in the death of a Farmington, New Mexico man, according to a Coconino County Sheriff’s Office press release.
Craig Cavanaugh, 44, was apparently traveling between Farmington and Peoria, where he had taken a job, when he turned up missing around the July 4th holiday last summer. He was last seen in Payson.
His body was found a month later, Aug. 5, near Heber.
Shawn Eckard, who is currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections and Jason Eric Johnson, who is in the custody of the Colorado Department of Corrections were each served arrest warrants. Each is being held on unrelated charges.
“Coconino County detectives investigating this case as a homicide developed leads and additional evidence that was presented to the Navajo County Attorney’s office for charging and later presented to a grand jury,” the press release stated.
“The arrests and charges against Shawn Eckard and Jason Eric Johnson are the result of outstanding coordination and cooperative effort among several agencies to include the Farmington, New Mexico Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Navajo County Attorney’s Office, Chandler Police Department, Glendale Police Department and the United States Marshals Office,” according to the press release.
The press release does not indicate when the suspects will return to Navajo County to face the charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.