HOLBROOK — Two Missouri men became the latest suspected drug traffickers from out-of-state to be taken down by Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Deputies.
Brandon Scott Wagner, 23, and Jackson Gerard Jambortez, 23, both from Missouri, were still in the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook as of Friday, Aug. 6 facing charges of transportation of narcotic drugs for sale, transportation of marijuana for sale and possession of marijuana for sale, both men are held on $100,000 bonds each.
On Aug. 1 just minutes after midnight, deputies on Interstate 40 made a routine stop of Wagner and Jambortez near milepost 292.
Suspicious deputies who had the locally famous drug sniffing K-9 Zolton at hand had the dog perform a free air sniff of the vehicle.
Zolton alerted to the scent of marijuana which gave deputies probable cause to search the vehicle inside in which they allegedly found 11.4 pounds of THC wax (a highly potent marijuana concentrate) along with an additional 163.3 pounds of THC edibles.
The drugs have an estimated street value of more than a half million dollars (approximately $590,500).
NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman sent out a press release about the bust in which she quoted Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse as saying that although recreational marijuana is now allowed in Arizona, trafficking in large amounts is not.
“Although a person can legally be in possession of a certain amount of marijuana here in Arizona, this amount is not legal. The black market runs drugs across state lines and thankfully we stopped them before these individuals could distribute these drugs to our community. Children and youth will consume these products without knowing the high THC content within these edibles, which is very dangerous. Thank you to all the men and women who work hard every day to get these drugs off the streets,” Clouse stated.
(3) comments
I just wish they would look for and catch the real criminals who hurt other people.
I wonder how much it it going to cost Navajo County to incarcerate, prosecute (and probably pay for their defense) for their transgressions on I-40. How about we use NCSO proclaimed limited resources to arrest drug dealers/transporters who directly impact our county residents?
I agree longtime resident, why should the citizens of Navajo County have to pay for the NCSO officers, cars, drug dog, prosecutors, public defenders, judges, clerks, courthouses, jails, jail personnel, prisons, guards, etc. for transporting marijuana on I-40, and the destination was obviously out of Navajo County. This is ridiculous. Period.
