HOLBROOK — The White Mountain Independent has been following a number of high interest cases in Navajo County Superior Court. Here is an update on two of them.
Joseph Correy Barton, Jr.
Barton, 29, of Show Low, was arrested on Oct. 25 in Snowflake-Taylor for the premeditated shooting of Andres C. Moreno on Oct. 25 in Moreno’s home in the 1800 block of Snyder Circle in White Mountain Lake, which the victim shared with his wife, Kate Daniels. Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies found Moreno dead at the scene. Authorities were searching for Barton when he called the local police from the Speedway store in Taylor to turn himself in. Barton awaits trial from county jail and is represented by the Navajo County Public Defender’s Office.
A county grand jury on Nov. 1 indicted Barton for not only first degree homicide but also for possessing a weapon while prohibited from doing so, tampering with evidence and possession of dangerous drugs. A few weeks later, the Navajo County Attorney’s Office gave notice to the court and Barton that the defendant has a prior felony conviction for theft of a credit card, which therefore makes the new charges “repetitive.” That means that if convicted, Barton would fall into the category for a repetitive offender, thus enhancing his sentence. As it stands, a conviction for premeditated homicide tops out at a prison sentence for the rest of Barton’s natural life, or a life sentence, which means 25 years in prison.
The charge of possessing a firearm while prohibited from doing so applies to persons with felony convictions who haven’t had their civil rights restored.
Court records show that Barton pleaded guilty to credit card theft in Cochise County Superior Court in a 2017 case and was placed on probation, which he admitted violating in 2019. He is listed in that case as being from Spokane, Wash.
A man with the same name and date of birth was charged with shoplifting three times in 2022 in the Show Low Justice Court and Municipal Court and in the Snowflake Justice Court. Records also show a 2022 conviction for disorderly conduct and a 2020 charge for drinking in public in Show Low. Finally, from Benson, court records list a 2019 conviction for possession of drug paraphernalia.
His next court date is February 13.
Donald Glenn Brown
Brown, 48, faces one felony count of making terroristic threats after the Fourth of July parade in Show Low. He reportedly sent a threatening email to State Sen. Wendy Rogers, and Trumped Store owners Steve and Karen Slaton. According to one victim, Brown showed up in court for a hearing on. Jan 12 and said he “wants to plea bargain.” A hearing has been set for next month at which the victim hopes the plea terms are disclosed. The charge carries a maximum prison term of 8¾ years and five years of probation.
The email threatened that a couple was in the parking lot of a nearby restaurant armed with AR-15 rifles and would “put the barrell (sic) of the gun to Wendy Rogers (sic) face and pull the trigger and (blow) her (expletive) head off.” The message also threatened to shoot up the Trumped Store and anyone in it.
Brown did not use his name as the sender of the email, but the Arizona Department of Public Safety said that the threats came from Brown. After a grand jury returned the single-count indictment on Oct. 4, DPS troopers and detectives arrested Brown as he was coming out of an apartment in Tucson on Sept. 7.
Under victims’ rights laws, court rules and an amendment to the Arizona Constitution, victims must be informed and consulted about the plea terms offered by the state, and may tell the judge if they agree or don’t agree with the terms, but the final call about specific terms of a plea offer is the prosecutor’s.
His next hearing is set for Feb 9.
