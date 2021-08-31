Among the criminal cases the Independent has been following, two have ended with terms of years in prison.
Kareem Jahmal Martin
Martin, 37 of Charlotte, North Carolina was sentenced to five years in prison on July 29 in the Navajo County Superior Court. Martin was accused of shooting at vehicles along the I-40 highway in Navajo County and the sentence followed Martin’s guilty plea to one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 Felony, on July 6. The plea agreement identifies the victim only by initials, and Martin admitted therein to recklessly causing injury to that person while using a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument. That particular type of Class 3 Felony when not alleged to be “dangerous or repetitive,” carries a range of prison between two and eight and three-quarters years.
According to a pre-trial Public Safety Assessment, Martin served 3.5 years in the North Carolina Department of Corrections beginning in September 2008. He also has a record of jail terms and convictions for possession of schedule I controlled substances, importation of the drug MDMA, sometimes called the “date rape” drug and possession of stolen property.
The case started on Sept. 30, 2020 when Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers received a report of a man brandishing a weapon at a gas station in Gallup, New Mexico, and the man was apparently headed into Arizona. Shortly thereafter, DPS was contacted with reports that a driver of a white Dodge car with a blue stripe was shooting at vehicles on the I-40 freeway in Navajo County.
During the investigation, authorities took a report from a semi-truck driver with a bullet wound in the driver’s leg. The bullet had apparently travelled into and through the semi’s passenger door before hitting the driver. Two other vehicles were hit as well: a second semi truck with three occupants and a minivan with two occupants all traveling on the freeway, according to reports. None of the passengers in the other two vehicles was hit. One of the victims was reported to be a vacationing law enforcement officer.
Victims were able to provide a description of the shooter and the car. The next day, DPS troopers located a car near Winslow which fit the given description, and Martin was located nearby and arrested without incident. Apparently, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Georgia. As stated, Martin is from North Carolina.
It is unclear if authorities suspect that Martin was the man reportedly brandishing a gun in Gallup but he was charged with an array of felony offenses including three other counts of aggravated assault, theft of a vehicle, identity theft and possessing a weapon when prohibited from doing so. He was also alleged to be on probation when he committed this new felony and that probation is likely the reason that Martin was allegedly a prohibited possessor of a weapon. Those other charges as well as sentence-enhancing allegations that the offense he pleaded guilty to was of a dangerous or repetitive nature were dismissed or not formally alleged by the prosecutor, according to the agreement.
The law enforcement version of events as gleaned from court records depict a crazed individual acting in an erratic, reckless and very dangerous manner, actions that are not inconsistent with drug use and Martin’s history with drugs. Further, the aforementioned public safety assessment underscored the drug issue by recommending random drug testing in the event Martin was released pending the outcome of the charges.
But Martin was not released, rather the court held him in jail since the arrest and Martin will get credit for 301 days off the new prison sentence for that time.
Benjamin Emmanuel Carrasco
HOLBROOK — Benjamin Carrasco, 23 of Lakeside, was arrested on June 3 for allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend at a home in Linden and was awaiting trial in the Navajo County Jail.
In an unusually fast resolution of the case, Carrasco pleaded guilty by way of a plea agreement during an early hearing that was set for another purpose on July 19. In fact, the plea came about so quickly that the exact terms of the agreement and the charge or charges to which he pleaded guilty are just now making their way into the electronic public record and the exact terms of his sentence imposed on August 17 is not public yet, either.
According to Show Low Police, the case started when Carrasco argued with the woman described as his girlfriend in a Show Low restaurant and they both then travelled to the residence. There, according to police, Carrasco forced her out of a vehicle, hit the woman in the face with an open hand and closed fist approximately 15 times. When she attempted to get help somehow, she fell and Carrasco allegedly shot her in the abdomen with a 9mm handgun. He and the girlfriend were later located in a motel in Holbrook where authorities arrested him. There is no public information about the victim’s (or baby’s) condition.
The court records that are available show that the Navajo County Attorney’s Office filed a direct complaint against Carrasco on June 7 alleging attempted murder and kidnapping, Class 2 felonies and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a Class 3 Felony. Then, about a week later, the prosecutor filed a standard notice with the court that they intended to seek an aggravated sentence and cited an Arizona sentencing law that mandates an additional two years in prison on top of whatever sentence the guidelines call for because the victim in the case was pregnant.
In the end, Carrasco pleaded guilty to “causing a physical injury while using a deadly weapon to wit: a gun,” according to the agreement. The attempted murder and kidnapping charges were dismissed. He will serve a term of years in the department of corrections ranging from two years on the low end to 8.75 years on the high end. The crime carries a “presumptive sentence” of three and one-half years, and Carrasco vowed that “he has no prior felony convictions in any jurisdiction under any name and he was not on probation or parole at the time of this offense,” stated the plea agreement.
That last part is curious because a June 13 Public Safety Assessment which helps the court determine if a defendant should be released pending the outcome of the charges, stated that Carrasco does have a prior felony. That conviction is reported to be for possession of drug paraphernalia in a 2016 case out of Pinal County Superior Court. But a closer look at that case reveals a guilty plea in “early disposition court” which at the time for simple drug paraphernalia possession cases, may have resolved as a misdemeanor.
However, Carrasco appears to have been a one man crime wave on the roads. The assessment reports no less than ten misdemeanor convictions for mostly traffic related crimes in Show Low and Pinetop, and eight pending traffic related charges in Show Low, Pinetop-Lakeside, Round Valley and Apache Junction. These non-felony traffic convictions are not relevant to a felony sentence.
