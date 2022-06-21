Two separate candidate forums planned for PTLS

EDITOR’S NOTE: Reporter Barbara Bruce will be the moderator for the Rotary of the White Mountains’ Meet the Candidate forum.
PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Two candidate forum opportunities for the town of Pinetop-Lakeside will be offered by two different groups for the Aug. 2 primary election.
There are four open seats for town council in PTLS. Three of the seats are for four-year terms, and the other is for a two-year term.
The mayor’s seat is open, and for the first time the term will be for four years instead of two. Voters approved the expanded term in 2020.
The candidates are Sterling Beus and Taber Heisler, both incumbents, and James Brimhall for the three four-year seats; incumbent Lynn Krigbaum, Norris Dodd and Timothy Kendzlic for the one two-year seat; and incumbenet Stephanie Irwin and Jennifer Brimhall for the mayor’s seat.
The Citizens for White Mountains will host its Meet The Candidates forum from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Dream City Church, 4703 Vallery Lane, Lakeside. Janell Sterner, founder of the group, said organizers have extended invitations to all eight of the candidates.
“This is not a debate,” said Sterner. “The candidates will be able to present their platforms on important issues. They will have 10 to 15 minutes, if needed, to talk about what they are going to do, and then have a question-and-answer time at the end. This is for the everyday citizen who wants to see what the candidates have to say.”
Sterner said some of the candidates might not attend. She understands there is a Planning and Zoning meeting that evening and some of the candidates have given her their statements, which she will read on their behalf. She also said some may submit a video.
Sterner said she was aware that Rotary of the White Mountains had already set a forum for July 13 but her group was concerned about the date because there are statistics that show that most people turn their ballots in early.
“We decided to give the candidates a last voice before the ballots go out. We wanted to beat the early ballot mail out date,” said Sterner.
The last day to register to vote is July 5. Ballots for the primary election will be mailed to permanent early-registered voters beginning July 6.
A general election will be held with Navajo County on Nov. 8 to fill any seats that remain unfilled after the primary election.
Citizens for White Mountains is comprised of citizens and business leaders who want to make a difference in the political process through information and education.
It will also be holding a candidate forum for Show Low candidates from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday at the Show Low Senior Center. Additional forums are planned in Snowflake and Taylor. That information will be available at www.citizens4whtmt.weebly.com.
Rotary Club of the White Mountains will hold its Meet the Candidate forum from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 13 at St. Mary of the Angels, 1915 S. Penrod Lane, Pinetop. It is a free event open to the public.
All eight PTLS candidates have accepted Rotary’s invitation to participate in person.
Rotary President Deb Eldridge will begin the forum with opening remarks. Each candidate will offer an opening statement. Questions will be posed to the candidates and answers will be timed to ensure fairness to each candidate.
Great effort has been given to select the most important questions regarding issues affecting the PTLS community. With eight candidates, it is anticipated that it will take the maximum allotted time to give each candidate an opportunity to answer. Candidates will also be given time at the end to offer a summary statement. Cards will be given out to attendees to write their own questions for the candidates should they have questions that were not asked.
“Rotary was established in 1946 (locally) and for 76 years we have continued to remain as a very active partner in our various communities. We see this event as another way we support the values and impact the lives in our communities with the many events we participate in. We often focus our efforts on providing scholarship funds for the kids here, but we believe this is another way that we can bring the community together in a setting that is designed to help voters make an informed decision about who will best represent the voters as our town government leaders,” said Eldridge.
