LINDEN — An assault of a 34-year-old resident resulted in serious but non-life threatening injuries to that person during a Saturday, Feb. 13, armed robbery by two Show Low men.
Details are being withheld at this time because, according to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Tori Gorman, it is still an ongoing sensitive investigation.
Gorman stated in a press release that did offer some basic information on the armed robbery that 18-year-old Show Low resident Kyle Chea and 22-year-old Show Low resident Samuel Mendoza were both arrested in connection with the aggravated assault (armed robbery) of a 34-year-old victim in the 1000 block of Crestview Drive in Linden on Saturday, Feb. 13.
Chea was charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession/use of dangerous drugs and a dangerous drug paraphernalia violation.
Mendoza was charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery.
Both men are booked into the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook on those changes to await appearance before a judge.
“Due to the nature of the crime and the potential threat, the White Mountain Special Response Team (SRT) was called out for support of the searches of two locations. During the searches, evidence of the crime was seized along with dangerous drugs,” Gorman stated in a Friday, Feb. 19 press release about the armed robbery in Linden.
