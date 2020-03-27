SNOWFLAKE — Snowflake-Taylor Police responded to two separate stabbing incidents on March 20 and March 22 according to a press release.
One of the victims, a clerk at the Circle K convenience store at 110 S. Main was stabbed in the shoulder on March 20, while the other man was stabbed multiple times in the abdomen in his residence during a domestic dispute on March 22.
Both men are expected to make full recoveries. Police have one man in custody in connection with the March 22 domestic violence-related stabbing.
March 20
Officers were called to the Circle K convenience store around 10:32 p.m. on March 20 about the clerk being stabbed in the shoulder by an unidentified person who then fled the scene.
The motive for the stabbing is unknown at this time.
Police said they made a search for a man wearing ski mask and leather jacket who was last seen heading toward the McDonald’s on Main Street, but were unable to locate him.
Police ask anyone with any information to contact the Police Department at 928-536-7500 or call the anonymous WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463).
March 22
Then on March 22 at approximately 1:32 a.m., the STPD received a call from a resident at the Fairway Manor Apartments at 2225 Lyoncrest Road in Snowflake about a 25-year-old resident who was stabbed multiple times in his torso during a domestic dispute and was bleeding profusely.
Police have arrested 29-year-old Taylor resident Charles James Frost on charges of attempted second degree murder, two counts of aggravated assault, and single counts of simple assault and domestic violence-related aggravated assault.
STPD said in a press release that officers responding to the scene found the 25-year-old victim near death from his wounds and immediately started life saving procedures with the help of first reponders with Taylor-Snowflake Fire and EMS.
In the meantime, the suspect, Frost, had already fled the scene.
“The stabbing victim was transported to the Summit Medical Center and then flown to the Phoenix area. He is expected to make a full recovery,” the press release stated.
It appears that Frost went to the apartment and assaulted several people in it before the victim stepped in to stop the incident when Frost turned on him, stabbing him several times in the torso before running away.
“Officers received a phone call later that morning that (Frost) was at a residence located in the east 100 block of 9th South in Snowflake. Officers responded to the location and at 4:06 a.m., (and) took (Frost) into custody without further incident.”
He is currently sitting in the Navajo County Jail.
“I would like to thank the members of the White Mountain Homicide Task Force who came from several agencies to assist us with this investigation. Detectives from Show Low PD, Navajo County Sheriffs Office, Holbrook PD, Winslow PD, Pinetop-Lakeside PD and the Navajo County Attorneys Office came together in a significant show of support and assistance to our agency as we worked together to solve this case. I am re-assured once again of the strong bonds and brotherhood of our tightly knit law enforcement family and am grateful for the continued support we receive,” STPD Chief Bobby Martin said.
