PHOENIX – With springtime and warmer weather here, two White Mountain-area state highways reopened Wednesday, April 15, after being closed for the winter, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
State Route 261 runs from State Route 260 near Eagar to Big Lake, while State Route 273 goes from SR 260 to Sunrise Park and Big Lake.
State Route 473, running south from SR 260 on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, remains closed with Hawley Lake and the surrounding area closed to recreational use for the time being.
Another highway that closes for the winter, State Route 67, leading to the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, is scheduled to reopen with park facilities in mid-May.
