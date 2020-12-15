Special to the Independent
The Navajo County Supervisors said a fond farewell to two members last week, Lee Jack and Jesse Thompson.
Both members of the Navajo Nation, Jack and Thompson have long, distinguished records of community service, the soft-spoken courtesy of the Navajo and an abiding commitment to creating links between the residents of the reservation and the rest of the county.
The board paused on Tuesday to recognize the deep contributions of Thompson and Jack, who have often set the tone for the supervisors. Their heartfelt opening prayers and invocations, occasional use of Navajo from the dais, frequent expressions of gratitude, a reluctance to confront or criticize and a commitment to constituent service have all set the tone for the convivial board meetings.
Thompson retired from the board and will be replaced by Alberto Peshlakai, who was director of Tribal Government Relations at Navajo County as well as serving on the Navajo County Fair Board.
Lee Jack lost his seat to Fern Benally, who is from Black Mesa and President of the Forest Lakes Chapter on the Navajo Reservation. She has been an activist in trying to force Peabody Coal Mine to respond to the health problems and water table pollution and depletion that resulted from decades of coal mining on the reservation.
Thompson was first elected to the Navajo County Board of Supervisors in 1992 and has served six terms. He had previously served as a Tribal Operations Specialist for the Bureau of Indian Affairs. While on the board he served on a host of committees and regional organizations.
The county’s tribute to Thompson concluded, “For the past 28 years, Supervisor Jesse Thompson has dedicated his life to serving the people of Navajo County. ‘Jesse,’ as he is affectionately known, is a true voice for the people. He cares deeply and is committed to improve the quality of life through providing opportunities that assist and bless his constituents he serves. If an individual or family has a need, Jesse is there to listen and follow up to do whatever he can to assist. If there is a community need, Jesse is there and will work diligently to alleviate the challenge or need. It’s no surprise that at the Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting on-line retirement tribute on December 8 went on for hours as many of the people he served, waited in line to say “Thank you Jesse. We are better because of you.”
His accomplishments on the board include working with the Army Corps of Engineers to make major improvements in flood protection for Winslow, rebuilding the historic Chevelon Canyon Bridge, improving roads at the Homolovi Ruins, working to create the Navajo County Jail District and funding senior centers and veterans affairs.
A 1973 graduate of Northern Arizona University with a degree in education, he has formed deep links between the county and the Navajo Reservation. He commented, “we have been very successful with the challenges because we have faced them together.”
Thompson and his wife, Louise, live in Teesto-Hardrock and have five children and nine grandchildren.
District 1 Supervisor Jack was elected in 2016 and represents a district centered on the Navajo Reservation.
“It’s really been an honor serving on the Navajo County Board of supervisors,” said Jack. “The job has been very challenging and exciting at the same time. The Board I serve with has been very supportive of each other and united and we also have an outstanding staff that supports us and makes our job easier,” said Jack.
He came on as the county struggled to recover from the Great Recession. Layoffs and cutbacks cut into county services and took years to recover. Just as the county begin to make progress, the closure of the Navajo Generating Station and the Peabody Mine inflicted fresh fiscal damage. As a result, Jack’s term was consumed with getting through rather than expanding services. Moreover, a years-long, severe drought compounded existing problems with water supply on the reservation.
The county managed to cope with those disruptions and won passage of the creation of the jail district – which put county finances on a better footing. However, the pandemic then crashed into the county, inflicting a particularly heavy toll on the Navajo Nation and District 1.
Jack focused on improving the quality of life on many of the small reservation communities in his district, which were coping with high unemployment, health concerns and a lack of infrastructure even before the pandemic. He also served as a council delegate to the Navajo Nation.
He championed various agreements between the county and communities on the Navajo Nation focused on both providing road materials for the entire county and improving road maintenance on the network of potholed, erosion prone dirt roads on the reservation. He serves as the facilitator for partnerships involving the Navajo Nation, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the County and private enterprise.
The vast sprawl of the district – larger than some US states -and the succession of financial and medical crises proved demanding.
“Even my dogs forgot me,” joked Jack.
He said great work still needs to be done. District 1 is “in a very rural setting where the communities are still lacking basic infrastructure. I do my best to help them address some of these issues from the Navajo County side through partnerships with the Tribe and the Bureau of Indian Affairs.”
I am praying that one of these days, these roads will be taken care of.
Before this honorable job, I served on the Navajo Nation Council for 16 years. It was such a blessing and honor to serve my people.”
Possible sidebar box…
Jesse Thompson’s committees:
National Association of Counties (NACo)
Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG)
Economic Development Council Tourism Committee
NACOG Transportation Advisory Committee as a Tribal Government Representative.
North Region Advisory Committee (NRAC) for Homeland Security
Office of the Navajo Nation’s, Navajo-Hopi Land Commission
Past member of the Little Colorado River Plateau Resource Conservation and Development (LCR RC&D).
County Supervisors Association (CSA),
Arizona Association of Counties (AACo),
Past-Chairman of the Arizona North Eastern Economic Development (ANEED) Committee
Past member of the Tri County-State Elected Officials group.
Arizona State Transportation Board
