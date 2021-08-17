PINETOP-LAKESIDE — Friday the 13th was a lucky day for a little two week old mule deer fawn, or not, depending on how you look at it. She was left at a thrift store, but ultimately wound up in the care of Dr. Ole Alcumbrac, a wildlife veterinarian at White Mountain Animal Hospital.
The fawn was dropped off by an unknown person at a thrift store in the Heber-Overgaard area. The owner called the Arizona Game & Fish Department (AZGFD) and dispatch called out C. Barry Austin, one of their game wardens, to pick up the fawn.
Austin said it was around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 13 when he got the call. When he arrived at the store he was told someone had already picked her up. He asked if it was someone from Game & Fish and was advised that a lady had taken the fawn home. He said they did not reveal the lady’s name but when he asked if they knew her, and they did, he asked them to phone her. The store told her that AZGFD was there to pick up the fawn. She said they could come and get it. Austin asked them to have her bring it back to the store, advising that she could be cited for having the fawn in her possession.
The lady brought the fawn back and said she was planning on taking it to Bearizona. Austin informed her that AZGFD has protocols in place regarding wildlife and where an animal is to placed. He advised the store person they had done the right thing by calling AZGFD.
A wildlife rehabilitator is the first call AZGFD makes to see if they can take found or injured wildlife. Susan Taggart, the rehabilitator called, advised Austin that Dr. Ole had agreed to take the fawn, so he delivered her to White Mountain Animal Hospital around 12:30 p.m.
Austin said he placed the fawn in a box and wrapped her in a blanket and put her in his truck, but “she wiggled herself out of the blanket and wanted to see,” and then she laid down and enjoyed the ride.
Not knowing who dropped the fawn off at the store is extremely unfortunate for the fawn.
“If it had been brought it to me,” said Dr. Ole, “I would have gotten in the car with them and put it back where they found it. The mother is not far away. She sees and smells and can hear in the woods. She will vacate and let the deer be camouflaged. She has not abandoned the baby deer. She will leave it, but mom will come back.
“The mother is likely searching for her baby.”
Since there is no information where the fawn came from, they have no idea where to put her back. Now she will have to live out her life in captivity.
AZGFD told Dr. Ole’s office they get around four mule deer a year they have to place. This fawn is the third they have gotten in 24 hours that has to be placed in a wildlife park.
“She will have quality of life living in captivity,” said Dr. Ole. “She will be guaranteed a longer life, a safe environment protected from predators and have free food, but she deserves to grow up as a deer in her natural environment, not in captivity.”
Dr. Ole and one of his technicians tried to bottle feed the fawn but she was not interested in the goat’s milk. They are not at liberty to reveal where the fawn will be taken but it will be a wildlife park where there are other deer, and she will soon have deer milk.
Dr. Ole, who owns White Mountain Animal Hospital, and cares for everything from cats and dogs to exotics and large animals, and has his own TV show, “The Wild Life of Dr. Ole” on NAT GEO TV, is taking the issue of the little fawn as an opportunity to do a PSA to educate the public on why they should not remove wildlife.
Austin, who was formerly a hunter and outfitter before he decided to enter the academy at 46 to become a game warden, said he made that change in his career because he is passionate about wildlife.
“I felt really happy about being able to get the fawn and get her to a safe place.
Echoing Dr. Ole’s message, Austin said, “When deer fawns and elk calves are small they are often hidden by their mother so they can forage alone. This doesn’t mean they are orphaned.
Once baby animals leave the wild and come into contact with humans, their chances of survival are very low.”
Dr. Ole recommends that people in the White Mountain area who find wildlife should first call Wildlife Rehabilitator Susan Taggart at 928 242-5796, or AZGFD at 928 367-4281, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. After hours or holidays they should call the Phoenix radio dispatch at 623 236-7201. U.S. Fish & Wildlife also has a list of rehabilitators who can be called.
