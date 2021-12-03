GLOBE — Last Monday marked two years since the drowning deaths of three children who were allegedly swept out of a vehicle in Tonto Creek, and the beginning of criminal charges against local contractor Daniel Rawlings and his wife, Lacey Rawlings.
Daniel is charged with three counts of manslaughter (he was allegedly driving the vehicle) both the Rawlingses were charged with seven counts of child abuse for allegedly “causing or permitting” a child to be endangered. The Rawlingses are presumed by law to be innocent.
The case was scheduled to go to a jury on Jan. 4, 2022 in the Gila County Superior Court in Globe, Judge Timothy M. Wright presiding, but the trial has once again been rescheduled. Whether the delay was the result of a flurry of new motions or the fact that Judge Wright’s home reportedly burned down during the summer’s wildfires, is unknown.
As the trial date approached, the volume and tone of the litigation rose as well. The latest fight concerned what a jury will be allowed to hear regarding how drivers have treated “road closed” signs that periodically appeared at the Bar X crossing of Tonto Creek; that is, before the State of Arizona, using a $21 million federal grant, built a bridge over the creek.
That location is where seven children (Rawlings’ own and nieces and nephews) and the Rawlingses themselves were swept out of a large military style vehicle, called a “unimog” by some and called a Stewart & Stephenson military truck by others. Regardless of what it is called, it is described in court records as “an 18,000-pound vehicle” with one observer estimating that it has a clearance of around four feet.
Court papers say that the family had crossed Tonto Creek near Punkin Center earlier that day without incident — they had gone to get a tarp of some sort for their home. Lacey Rawlings was a passenger, as were the seven children on board. The tragedy happened when they attempted to cross again at the Bar X crossing. The adult Rawlings and four of the children survived.
It took about one year going up and down the appellate courts to try to resolve an issue about exactly when certain state evidence had to be disclosed to the defense. The defense read the rule of court which governs such things to require full disclosure before the preliminary hearing on the charges, and the judge agreed. The prosecutor had a different view of the rule and asked both the Arizona Court of Appeals and The Arizona Supreme Court to overrule Judge Wright, which both courts declined to do.
In the end, the prosecutor took the matter to a grand jury which rendered the whole exercise about the timing of the disclosure moot.
In August 2020, the prosecutor then asked the court to revoke the Rawlingses’ release (and hold them in custody) because there had been contact between the two Rawlings families, Daniel’s and his brother’s. The state said that was a violation of the terms of their release, but the Rawlingses had not signed the release documents yet, so the court denied that motion as well.
In November 2020, the prosecutor then said that they had filed a complaint against Judge Wright in an unrelated case with the Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct; therefore they argued, Judge Wright must take himself off the Rawlings case, called a recusal. It doesn’t appear that the commission did anything about the complaint against the judge and he refused to recuse himself, anyway.
Finally, in the most recent motion, Chief Deputy County Attorney Bradley M. Soos seized upon a line of questioning that “defense counsel” have employed in interviewing witnesses that “road closed” signs were regularly ignored at the spot by other drivers. Soos assumed that the defense intended to argue that there was selective prosecution of the Rawlingses, which can be a defense under very limited circumstances.
That’s when Lacey Rawlings’ lawyer Kathryn G. Mahady of the Law Offices of Aspen, Watkins & Diesel P.L.L.C. of Flagstaff responded and explained that Lacey wasn’t even driving and their side has never said they intended to urge that defense. Further, that the conduct of other drivers is indeed relevant to counter the state’s allegation that Lacey “permitted” the endangerment of the children by being aware of a substantial risk and then disregarding it, which is the legal definition of “recklessness,” the mindset that the state has accused Lacey of having at the time. Daniel, represented by Bruce Griffen of the Griffen & Stevens Law Firm, PLLC of Flagstaff, joined in Lacey’s motion.
In a Nov. 12 order, the judge agreed with the state that the way others had treated road closed signs there is not relevant, nor is the way that law enforcement enforced the signs. However, if the Rawlingses choose to testify at trial, they certainly can tell the jury what they saw other motorists do at the crossing, including what “he/she/they observed where they (the Rawlingses) became stuck in the time period immediately preceding their attempted crossing,” the judge wrote. That legal hair splitting took three months to resolve, from August 12 (when the prosecutor filed the motion) to Nov. 12 when the court decided the issue.
According to the latest ruling, the jury trial is now set for March 30, 2022, with trial dates set for March 30-April 1, April 6-8, April 13-15, with 12 jurors, in Globe. A final pre-trial conference is set in Payson for Jan. 18, 2022.
(6) comments
These children were needlessly put in harms way for a 'tarp'. What was so urgent about needing to get this tarp that they had to cross the flooded water so many times?
Other drivers were crossing also? So this is about "what-about-isms"? This is a grown man who had no regard for others.
You can thank Representatives Blackman and Allen for pushing to spend 21 million Dollars for a Bridge to nowhere. Even the people on the other side didn't want a bridge. These wasteful Representatives need to go. We got read of Allen now time to get read of Blackman.
Bigfoot, I call it "THE BRIDGE FOR STUPID PEOPLE". You know who paid for it also.
I just visited family on the east side of the creek. Had to cross about 6” to 12” of water. It happens 100s of times per day. It is common place for locals there. Yes … it includes going around the signs. Everyone does it when you live over there. This was a tragic accident. I think this prosecution has more to do than just justice. The Gila prosecutor is looking for headlines and a state office. This family has suffered enough. Please move on and leave these folks morn in peace.
RT wrote: "The latest fight concerned what a jury will be allowed to hear regarding how drivers have treated “road closed” signs that periodically appeared at the Bar X crossing of Tonto Creek; that is, before the State of Arizona, using a $21 million federal grant, built a bridge over the creek." Where is the bridge located?
