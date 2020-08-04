ARIZONA — School districts statewide are anxiously awaiting the promised Aug. 7 release of state guidelines for safely reopening schools.
But Gov. Doug Ducey has made it clear that school boards will ultimately have to make the decision about whether to offer in-person classes – regardless of the promised state benchmarks.
The Governor backed away from an earlier order for schools to, on Aug. 17, start offering in-person classes for students who want that and distance learning for those who prefer not to come to campus.
However, COVID-19 cases soared after he lifted the stay-at-home order on May 15. This prompted a new order, saying school boards can stick to distance learning classes for as long as they want – with one key caveat.
Even if the district offers only distance learning, schools must still provide a safe space to study, spend the day and access the internet for any student who shows up.
All over the state, schools are trying to come up with a plan in the face of bewildering uncertainty – and waiting for the Aug. 7 guidelines.
Surveys in many districts suggest anywhere from 20 to 50 percent of parents would rather continue with distance learning, given the surge in COVID-19 cases statewide.
So even if schools do reopen for in-person classes sometime after Aug. 17, districts will also have to provide a distance learning option for every student. This could pose huge problems when it comes to staffing both in-person and distance learning versions of every class.
And if districts opt to offer only distance learning classes, they still have to figure out a way to keep campuses open for any student who shows up for lack of somewhere safe to go and study – a requirement that amounts to academically supervised daycare.
All of which leaves schools statewide in a furor of uncertainty.
School districts in Apache and Navajo County may have trouble coming close to meeting the state’s pandemic benchmarks, despite a decline in the rate of new infections in recent weeks. Both counties have high per-capita infection rates and a high percentage of positive tests – both potential benchmarks, based on national studies.
The federal Centers for Disease Control has released new guidelines strongly favoring the return to in-person classes. Earlier guidelines had stressed the need for limited spread in the surrounding community, the ability to allow social distancing by students even in class and adequate testing capability to detect new infections in the classroom and check to see if the virus had spread among close contacts.
However, after President Trump criticized the guidelines as too expensive and restrictive, the CDC issued new guidelines.
Those guidelines note that international studies in countries that opened schools have seen only limited clusters – especially in elementary schools. Children are much less likely to contract the virus and generally have only mild symptoms if they do. This suggests high school students, teachers, staff and family members face a greater risk from a school-based infection than the younger children themselves.
On the other hand, the suspension of in-person learning nationally and internationally has resulted in an array of problems for children. Many have lost months of learning, according to multiple studies. Those learning gaps are especially pronounced among low-income students. Many schools in Apache and Navajo counties have a high percentage of low-income families.
Moreover, children gain many social, mental and emotional benefits from attending school. Studies have shown a significant increase in hunger, child abuse, depression and mental health problems linked to the closure of schools last spring, according to the CDC guidelines on reopening schools.
For now, everything’s up in the air. Arizona still hasn’t released its health criteria, leaving schools in limbo after months of uncertainty and improvisation.
Nationally, epidemiologists have said a two-week decline in new cases plus a decline in the percentage of positive tests suggests the virus may be decreasing in the community. However, that advice depends on doing enough testing to accurately reflect the trend in new infections. Arizona has one of the lowest test rates in the country and a backlog has delayed results for a week or more – making the trends more uncertain. This could also complicate any reopening plan, since schools may not have access to enough testing to confirm a new case that could start a cluster.
Both Apache and Navajo counties remain a long way from meeting most potential benchmarks.
Apache and Navajo counties at one point had among the highest infection rates in the nation, but the pace of the outbreak has slowed in recent weeks.
Apache County has had more than 3,000 cases and Navajo County more than 5,000. The outbreak was initially centered on the Navajo Reservation, but has since moved to the southern half of both counties as well.
Since the start of the pandemic, the infection rate per 100,000 population has been 4,076 in Apache county and 4,579 in Navajo County. That compares to a statewide rate of 2,252 per 100,000.
However, in the past week, the infection rate in Navajo and Apache Counties has declined. In the past seven days, the infection rate for Apache County has been 264 cases per 100,000 and in Navajo County about 236 per 100,000. That’s much closer to the statewide infection rate of 256 in the past week. After leading the state for months, Navajo and Apache counties have a lower rate of new infections than Yuma, Santa Cruz and even Maricopa county.
That trend offers a hopeful omen for the possible reopening of schools for in-person classes in August or September or October.
The other often-discussed benchmark’s more uncertain – the percentage of positive tests. Epidemiologists said if more than 5% of the tests are coming back positive, it either means the virus is still widespread or doctors are only testing people with obvious symptoms.
Statewide, the percentage of positive tests peaked at around 27% after the stay-at-home order expired. The rate has declined to about 15% in the most recent results posted on the state’s website. That’s still three times higher than the threshold recommended in previous health guidelines.
For months, Navajo and Apache counties have maintained positive test rates far higher than the state average – remaining among the highest in the country. Over the entire course of the infection, Navajo County’s percent positive rate has been 15% and Apache County’s has been 11%.
For the most recent data posted on the state website, Navajo County’s percent positive rate has been 15% and Apache County’s has risen to 12%.
So the positive test rate has risen slightly, but not as fast as the rest of the state.
The state may offer as a benchmark the number of people with COVID-19 in the hospital. Here the numbers look encouraging, with a steady decline in the number of hospitalized patients. The number of hospitalized patients statewide peaked at about 3,500 on July 15, but had declined to 2,554 on July 27, according to the state department of health services website.
The decline in new cases and hospitalizations may reflect the partial restoration of restrictions on businesses like bars and hair salons, the much more widespread use of masks in public and greater public caution when attending group events with little social distancing.
However, Navajo and Apache counties still fall far short of the criteria for containing community spread established by many epidemiologists.
The uncertainty has put school districts in a bind when it comes to making decisions and moving forward. Most have said that when they reopen they’ll require masks, provide enhanced cleaning, check children for fevers and other symptoms, avoid mixing big groups of kids and space out children in classrooms as much as possible.
But they won’t even learn the state benchmarks for reopening until next Friday – just weeks away from their planned resumption of in-person classes.
Moreover, districts have no idea how many students will show up – either for in-person classes or academic day care if the district opts for distance learning.
Let’s say the school board ignores a high percentage of positive tests and reopens in late August anyway. Now let’s say 30% of the students decide on distance learning. How do you teach both the smaller, in-person classes and the internet classes? Do you ask a teacher to spend all day teaching – then go home and interact with the online students? If you don’t, where do you get the extra teachers?
And let’s say you decide not to resume in-person classes until the positive test rate in the district goes below 5%. What happens if you cross that threshold in October? Do you abruptly shift back to in-person classes?
Moreover, should a district offer in-person classes in elementary schools and distance learning classes for teenagers – based on the international studies? Will you need extra elementary school teachers for those students who opt for distance learning? Should you reduce class sizes so children can sit six feet apart in the classroom? If so, where do you get the extra teachers? And what do you do about the high school kids without computers or access to the internet?
Fortunately, the state has provided financial flexibility. The state has vowed to not cut funding by more than 2%, based on enrollment declines. Moreover, the state has promised to eliminate the normal 5% cut in per-student funding for online classes. In fact, the state has promised a 5% bonus for students attending in-person classes. The state will use some $370 million in federal CARES Act money to provide the extra payments.
Educators say the prolonged uncertainty has hamstrung them, when it comes to making these crucial decisions and moving forward. So they’re waiting for the release of the Aug. 7 state benchmarks and yearning for the time when they can see their students again – as safely as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.