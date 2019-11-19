Unemployment is persistently high

NAVAJO & APACHE COUNTIES — Unemployment in Apache and Navajo counties has dropped nearly one percentage point in the past year – but still remains far above the state and national averages.
Apache County’s unemployment rate hit 8.9 percent in October, compared to 9.9 percent a year earlier. Navajo County’s rate hit 6.4 percent, compared to 7.3 percent a year earlier.
Statewide, the unemployment rate has barely budged in the past year – standing at 4.3 percent in October. Statewide, the jobless rate dropped a tenth of a point from September to October, although with rates at historically low levels it was unlikely they’d drop further.
The national unemployment rate remained at 3.6 percent, virtually unchanged from the same time a year ago.
Moreover, the state’s wages have finally started to rise in response to the tight job market. Wages statewide rose a healthy 4.1 percent, compared to a 3 percent increase nationally. Overall, the state’s job growth remains strong compared to other states, good news for the state budget, where the reserves rose above $1 billion this year despite continued tax cuts.
Nonetheless, Apache County has the third highest unemployment rate in the state – trailing Santa Cruz at 9.5 percent and Yuma at 16 percent.
Yuma virtually always has the highest rate in the state, driven in part by the seasonal nature of farm employment as well as the poverty profile of the community. Still, even Yuma has reported a big improvement – down from 18 percent a year ago.
The unemployment rate in both Apache and Navajo counties is influenced by very high rates on the Navajo and Apache reservations, which boosts the overall average. The unemployment rate on the Navajo Nation with a population of some 200,000 remains at roughly 50 percent.
The figures did include some interesting fine print.
For instance, unemployment remains low in low-wage sectors like the restaurant business. Some business leaders predicted the state’s stepped increase in the minimum wage from about $8 to $12 would result in layoffs and rising unemployment in that sector. So far, there’s no sign of such an impact – although income has risen smartly in those sectors.
Virtually every sector showed gains, with a total increase of 30,000 jobs statewide.
The states brick and mortar stores even held their own in October, after months of losses to booming, online sales. Despite an added 600 department store jobs for the month, the sector’s still 1,400 jobs below last year.
Restaurants have continued hiring, despite the impact of the boost in minimum wage. The sector gained 4,300 jobs in October – and now stands 8,000 jobs above last year.
The construction and mining sectors also showed a big, 12 percent gain in jobs from the same time last year. Once the mainstay of the state economy, the recession devastated construction – which had been slow to recover.
The number of government employees rose 10 percent, which was one of the hardest hit sectors in the recession.
The unemployment figures do retain one darkly worrisome trend – the still high percentage of workers who have been unemployed for six months, despite their best efforts to find work.
Nationally, a third of the unemployed have been looking for work for at least six months. That number peaked at about 45 percent during the recession in about 2010. It has since declined, but not nearly as much as it normally does after a normal recession.
Prior to the 2008 recession, the share of the long-term unemployed bobbed about between 10 percent and 20 percent of those seeking work.
Economists say the shift reflects fundamental underlying changes in the economy. Essentially, there’s a rising pool of workers who employers don’t hire even when they have hard-to-fill vacancies. Studies have suggested part of the problem lies in employers’ reluctance to hire the long-time unemployed simply because they haven’t had a job in six months.
Changes in the education and skill level required by many jobs may also contribute. For instance, the wage gap between the college educated and the rest of the work force has hit record levels. High school grads make an average of $31,000 while college grads make an average of $56,000.
As a result, the persistence of long-term unemployment may be contributing to a second structural problem – the number of people simply dropping out of the workforce and relying on family, irregular employment, federal disability payments or other means of support.
About 63 percent of working-age adults remain in the workforce, compared to about 67 percent in 2000. Workforce participation plunged during the last recession and never recovered.
