SHOW LOW — More than one person called local police and the Show Low Airport asking what was going on after they saw at least one aircraft that they said was flying over Fool Hollow Lake Recreation Area most of the afternoon and evening Wednesday, Sept. 9.
The Independent found out from Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division Communications Manager Ian Gregor that it was most likely aircraft associated with fighting the lightning-caused Lofer Fire located 15 miles east of Whiteriver on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
The fire was ignited Aug. 18 by lightning strikes that came down mid-afternoon that day.
Monsoon season rains have not been as hoped this year and with multiple fires burning across the state (at least 17) and water resources for fighting the fires must be taken where it is available.
Fool Hollow Lake is one of those resources.
The Lofer Fire, as of Wednesday, Sept. 9, was at 65% containment, having burned 1,275 acres with 120 firefighters working it.
Fuels feeding the fire included grasses, pine litter and open stands of pine on Lofer Bench within the Big Bonito Creek area.
“Crews will continue to monitor the fire to protect timber and plantation resources, watersheds and Apache Trout habitat,” stated a Sept. 9 post on inciweb.nwcg.org stated.
