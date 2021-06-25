SHOW LOW — No charges have been filed yet against Shawn Michael Chock, 35 of White Mountain Lakes, the suspected pick up truck driver who allegedly critically injured seven cyclists by driving into a group of 40 to 50 of them during a Bike the Bluff race on Saturday, June 19 along the Deuce of Clubs.
The Department of Public Safety told the Independent as press time that all seven victims are still hospitalized; six in Arizona and one in New Mexico.
Chock was reportedly shot by police through the driver’s side window of the Ford Super Duty truck he was allegedly driving at the time. The truck was located at a dead end on Oliver Street behind the Native Grill restaurant a short while after the crash.
Witnesses told authorities that besides hitting the cyclists, the truck crashed into a pole outside Horne Collision Center.
Show Low residents reported a temporary electrical outage later in that day. Near 1:30 p.m. that afternoon, Arizona Public Service acknowledged the outage and pledged to have power restored by 4:39 p.m. Power was back on a little after 3:00 p.m. according to a Show Low resident. It has not been confirmed that the outage was caused by the collision of the truck with the pole.
The condition of the injured cyclists and Chock remains unknown as of press time, but court records in Maricopa County Superior Court state that a Shawn Michael Chock, the same age as the suspect in the bike race incident, pleaded guilty to an aggravated DUI on November 10, 2010 in that court. It was alleged to have been his third DUI offense.
Authorities still have not speculated on a cause of, or motive for the crash, but some witnesses said it looked like Chock acted purposefully. The Independent will keep readers updated as the facts become clear.
